Trio of Rethink execs depart to form new shop with No Fixed Address

Dhaval Bhatt, Joel Holtby and Niki Sahni follow model that spawned Mischief
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 08, 2022.
Joel Holtby, Dhaval Bhatt and Niki Sahni

Credit: No Fixed Address

A trio of executives from Canadian hotshop Rethink—Dhaval Bhatt, Joel Holtby and Niki Sahni—are departing to create a new agency in Canada in partnership with Dave Lafond and Serge Rancourt, the co-founders of No Fixed Address.

Bhatt, who is partner and creative director at Rethink, is a finalist in this year’s Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Creative Director of the Year category. Holtby, partner, head of art and creative director at Rethink, is a former Creativity Award winner in the same category.  Shani is group account director at Rethink.

Holtby has been with Rethink for a decade; Bhatt for four years and Sahni three years.

The move represents a shuffling of talent between two of Canada’s high-profile creative shops. Rethink, a former Ad Age Creative Agency of the Year, has made a global name for itself with its standout work for Kraft Heinz's Mac & Cheese, Heinz ketchup and more. The agency recently expanded its footprint with the opening of a New York office at the end of last year. 

No Fixed Address is the independent agency company that also partnered with former BBDO New York Chief Creative Officer Greg Hahn to open Mischief, which recently earned the nod for Ad Age’s Agency of the Year for its groundbreaking work with clients including Molson Coors, Eos, Kraft Heinz and more.

Keira Wingate
Introducing the 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List
Judann Pollack
Rethink expands to the U.S. with New York office
Alexandra Jardine

“The rumors are true—we’re launching a new venture with Dave Lafond and Serge Rancourt, the co-founders of No Fixed Address,” said the new agency’s founders in a joint statement. “It all happened rather fast, as these things tend to. So we can’t share many details right now. But we are beyond ecstatic to let you all in on the fun when we’re ready. Soon.”

"We thank Dhaval, Joel and Niki for their work and wish them all the best," said Aaron Starkman, national creative officer and managing partner at Rethink. "One thing I’ve always loved about Rethink is how it’s about the collective. And there are 300 Rethinkers who make contributions in all our offices and on every brand every single day. I’m constantly blown away by our people and I can’t wait to see more of the same.”

