Tweet Meet: 4A's Rebrands, Dives Into Digital

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Trading in golf bags\nfor hashtags, the 4A's continued its march into the present with\nthis year's leadership conference -- a confab that, despite some\nshortcomings, showed ad agencies' main trade group is making good\non its promise to get with the digital reality. Nancy Hill, now heading into her second year as 4A's CEO, put it\nbest when she said the institution is having a "Benjamin Button"\nmoment in her opening address. It surely is, especially with the\nadmission that it doesn't make sense to separate the media-agency\nand ad-agency conferences, given how fundamentally media and\nmessage are interwoven in today's world. Re-bundling anyone? But, while the 92-year-old organization does have a younger feel\nunder the leadership of Ms. Hill and Chairman Tom Carroll, its\nconference still has some work to do sharpening the content. There\nwasn't that much practical advice for a hotel full of attendees who\nare seeing their industry in its worst state in memory. Silo-less conference\nA new structure to its major conferences might help. Ms. Hill told\nAd Age, "Engaging the entire marketing-communications community,\nrather than each discipline in isolation, is a natural and\nimportant evolution of where the business is today -- and where\nit's headed." That move is a return to the previously unified conference\nformat that existed before the organization began dividing the\ncontent of its events by discipline during the mid-1990s. Next\nyear's joint event is slated to be held in Austin, Texas, home to\nthe South by Southwest conference and a burgeoning tech scene. Like\nSan Francisco, the site of this year's confab, Austin represents\nthe organization's attempts to shed a country-club image by not\nholding the conference at a golf resort, as it used to. Shortening its official name from the American Association of\nAdvertising Agencies to the acronym by which its long been known,\nthe 4A's, is another positive, if largely symbolic, step, and\nrepresents a desire to evolve the group's historical focus on the\nAmerican ad market to a focus on a broader range of marketing\ndisciplines -- and the rest of the world. Last week, the 4A's\nopened up membership to international agencies in order for\nagencies to better serve clients who are digitally enabled to do\nbusiness globally. Like most events in this tough economy, last week's confab, held\nat the Westin Hotel in downtown San Francisco, saw attendance fall\nto about 300 registered attendees, from the 370 executives who\nflocked to the 2008 4A's Leadership Conference at a beachside\nresort in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The turnout was a bit better than\norganizers anticipated, especially given that the 4A's Media\nConference in New Orleans in March saw attendance slashed in half\nto some 650 attendees. But despite the theme of "New Realities," conference sessions\ndidn't have much in the way of actionable advice on how agencies\ncan weather the economic storm. One exception was MDC Partners'\nchief Miles Nadal, who spoke frankly about current business\nchallenges during a Q&A session and described the ad business\nas "under siege," predicting a rise in performance-based\ncompensation models. That latter point was a source of buzz at\ndinner tables and meeting rooms, and a topic several\nconference-goers cited as lacking as part of the program. Mr. Wieden, legendary co-founder of Wieden & Kennedy,\naddressed the 4A's for the first time, urging its membership to\ntake on the diversity issue with a grass-roots approach by engaging\nwith local arts groups. He gave a personal example with the tale of\nCaldera, his mentoring program for underprivileged kids in Oregon.\nThe kids -- many of whom are black -- spend their summers at the\ncamp learning such skills as filmmaking and drumming, and some have\nalso spent time at the Wieden offices, getting comfortable with an\noffice environment. "We have to do better, and we have to do better quickly," he\nsaid. More than anything else his approach seemed to contrast with\nthat of the committee -- and with the quota-oriented tacks of many\nother agencies. Fittingly, the Nike ad maestro's tactics seemed to\nbe more of the "just do it" variety.