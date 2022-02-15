Agency News

Tyler Turnbull replaces Carter Murray as global CEO of FCB

Susan Credle, global chief creative officer of FCB, will also take on a global chair role
By Brian Bonilla. Published on February 15, 2022.
Credit: FCB

Tyler Turnbull, FCB’s North American chief, has been elevated to global CEO, replacing Carter Murray, who has held the position since 2013, Ad Age has learned. Carter is expected to leave the agency at the end of the first quarter

Other management changes at the Interpublic agency include a promotion for global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle, who will now add a global chair role to her existing position. She has held the chief creative title since 2015.

IPG wasn’t immediately available for comment. FCB declined to comment.

Turnbull, who was named the first CEO of FCB North America in 2019, has been a crucial piece of the FCB network’s success, even before he took on that title. In 2014 he helped turn around FCB Canada, which at the time was FCB’s worst-performing office. His success there led him to a new assignment—running the New York office. While there he helped hire new key executives such as Emma Armstrong, the New York president who was named one of Ad Age’s Leading Women last year. During his time leading the North American offices, the region saw 5% growth, and FCB Chicago was named the top agency in North America at Cannes in 2021.

Prior to his role with FCB, Murray, who got his start at Leo Burnett, served as president and CEO of Young & Rubicam’s North American region. Prior to that, he served as chief marketing officer and a worldwide account director at Publicis, where he worked on its Nestlé account.

This is the latest in a series of executive moves for the Interpublic Group of Cos.-owned network. In September, Vita Harris, previously chief strategy officer, was elevated to global chief strategy officer. In July, FCB Worldwide Creative Partner Fred Levron, departed from the network to become global CCO at Dentsu International. In December Levron’s role was filled by Danilo Boer who previously served as co-CCO of Ogilvy New York.

In this article:

