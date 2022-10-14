Uncommon appoints first international creative chief

“I wasn’t sure if I’d come back to advertising again, but Uncommon is one of those mythical creative playgrounds where it seems anything goes,” said Petri in a statement. “You’re not just allowed but encouraged to make anything you want here, from feature films to products—and given world class support to do it. All that, plus a genuine desire to do some good in the world… I don’t know any other place in the world with the energy, mettle and ambition of Uncommon right now.”

“We’re honored to welcome Sanam to Uncommon,” added Leonard. “Her instinct, taste and empathy is a game changer for the studio. She’s worked with some of the world’s most exciting brands and people—we can’t wait to see how this collides with what we’re building here and in the U.S."