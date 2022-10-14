Agency News

Uncommon appoints first international creative chief

Sanam Petri joins the London shop as it picks more U.S. and global briefs
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on October 14, 2022.
Celebrity Cruises names Mediahub U.S. media agency of record

Sanam Petri

Credit: Uncommon

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired former Wieden+Kennedy and R/GA creative Sanam Petri as its first international creative director as the London-based shop expands further into the U.S. market.

Petri, who has worked as creative director on campaigns for Nike and Beats, will be London-based and will work with Uncommon’s Co-Founder Nils Leonard to help the studio continue to grow its presence in the U.S. 

The agency, which was Ad Age’s International Small Agency of the Year in 2020, does not yet have a physical office stateside, but over the past 18 months it has worked on briefs for U.S. and international clients including Allbirds, H&M, British Airways, Pinterest and "some confidential projects in production," according to a spokeswoman.

Since 2017, Petri has been working in California as leader of her own venture, One Man Band, as personal creative director for artists including Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock and Will Smith, including touring with bands and directing music videos.

Before that, she was at Wieden+Kennedy London for three years working on Nike as creative director, and was previously at R/GA for seven years, including working on campaigns for Beats by Dr. Dre and as creative lead on Nike Digital Sports in New York.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d come back to advertising again, but Uncommon is one of those mythical creative playgrounds where it seems anything goes,” said Petri in a statement. “You’re not just allowed but encouraged to make anything you want here, from feature films to products—and given world class support to do it. All that, plus a genuine desire to do some good in the world… I don’t know any other place in the world with the energy, mettle and ambition of Uncommon right now.”

“We’re honored to welcome Sanam to Uncommon,” added Leonard. “Her instinct, taste and empathy is a game changer for the studio. She’s worked with some of the world’s most exciting brands and people—we can’t wait to see how this collides with what we’re building here and in the U.S."

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

