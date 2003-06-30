UNILEVER HEARS PITCHES FOR HELLMANN'S ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Unilever Bestfoods is reviewing pitches for its Hellmann's mayonnaise account, according to executives familiar with the situation. Agencies showing the client new ideas include the New York offices of Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann-Erickson Worldwide and WPP Group's Ogilvy & Mather. Incumbent is Lowe One executive said the incument,?Interpublic's Lowe, New York, ?is also participating in these presentations. Lowe would not comment on the review and referred all calls to the client. Hellmann's did not return calls for comment at press time. According to executives familiar with the review, the account includes work for both North and South America. Hellmann's spent $16.7 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2002, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. ~ ~ ~ Claire Atkinson and Stephanie Thompson contributed to this report.