Veteran Agency Exec Matt Freeman Heads to Bain Capital

After fifteen years at the helm of various digital\nadvertising and digital media companies, Matt Freeman is leaving\nMadison Avenue for Wall Street . The exec, who most recently served\nas vice chairman and global chief innovation officer at Interpublic\nGroup of Cos.' McCann Erickson, is headed for Boston-based\nprivate-equity firm Bain Capital. Ad Age noted a few weeks ago that Mr. Freeman was one of a slew of exits at McCann\n-- which under Global CEO Nick Brien is attempting a turnaround --\nbut Mr. Freeman's new job had not been announced at the time. The move to Bain is a big change, as Mr. Freeman will be\nswapping out working in the agency world for helping Bain identify\ninvestments and consult with brand-led companies it owns. He is\noperating partner in the private equity group, which has ownership\nof companies such as Toys 'R' Us, Guitar Center and The Weather\nChannel, and he'll also be focused growing those companies from a\nmedia, marketing and product innovation standpoint. The new job\nalso means returning to his home state of Massachusetts, where he\nwas born and raised. "I am completely honored to join the team at Bain Capital," he\nsaid in a statement. "The quality of both their people and their\nportfolio of companies is very impressive. This is a wonderful\nopportunity to apply my experience as a global media, advertising\nand digital marketing CEO to help improve the operations and\nenhance the growth of Bain Capital companies. I look forward to\ncontinuing to work with Madison Avenue -- albeit from a different\nvantage point." Mr. Freeman has moved around a lot since his decade-long run at\nOmnicom Group's TribalDDB. In his time there, he grew the digital\nagency network, earned it cred with major marketers and netted a\nvariety of awards and accolades. In the summer of 2008, he left\nTribal DDB for digital-ad network GoFish. Under him, the company\nwas reborn as Betawave, but within a year's time of\nthat rebrand, he jumped back to the agency side. Mr. Freeman was\nhired by Interpublic to be CEO of Mediabrands Ventures, and then he\nmoved to his most recent role at McCann. His move to Bain Capital comes as the company is in the news as\nthe centerpiece of an attack campaign by President Barack Obama\nagainst Republican frontrunner Mitt Romney, who co-founded the\nfirm. The president's campaign is running a documentary-style ad in\nkey swing states that blames Mr. Romney for the closure of the\nKansas City plant of GST Steel, which Bain Capital acquired in\n1993. You can read more about the controversial political ads in this week's issue of Ad\nAge .