VITAMIN SUPPLIER GNC NAMES TBWA FOR CREATIVE

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Vitamin and supplement retailer General Nutrition Centers named Omnicom Group's TBWA/Chiat/Day, New York, to handle creative on its ad account, the agency said. The incumbent was Billings were not disclosed. GNC spent $16.5 million for January through May of 2001 and $26.3 million in 2000 in media last year, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Calls to GNC were not returned. The company is a division of Netherlands-based Royal Numico.