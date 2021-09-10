VMLY&R New York names Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO

VMLY&R has named Beth Ann Kaminkow as its New York CEO, succeeding Jason Xenopoulos, who is taking on a newly created role as global chief creative officer for WPP’s Ford account. Xenopoulos will continue his role as VMLY&R’s North America co-chief creative officer and Kaminkow will also retain her duties as global CEO of VMLY&R Commerce.

The agency’s commerce function was launched last year as an integration between VMLY&R and Geometry, which was led by Kaminkow, who served as global CEO of Geometry before the merger. Continuing the agency’s integration strategy, Kaminkow will lead the New York office which now houses 1,000 employees across various company brands under the VMLY&R umbrella, such as VMLY&R Commerce, VMLY&R Health, Taxi, VMLY&Rx, BAV, and Berlin Cameron.

The move into the new office space in New York City has been in progress since the merger last year and Kaminkow will be leading the strategy on integration and optimizing the space for these joint teams. While the agency brands are now under one roof, they will retain their individual identities.