Agency News

VMLY&R New York names Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO

Kaminkow replaces Jason Xenopoulos who is taking on a new role as global chief creative officer for WPP’s Ford account
By Brian Bonilla. Published on September 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
WPP keeps Unilever U.S. media business as Omnicom and Havas gain elsewhere
Credit: VMLY&R

VMLY&R has named Beth Ann Kaminkow as its New York CEO, succeeding Jason Xenopoulos, who is taking on a newly created role as global chief creative officer for WPP’s Ford account. Xenopoulos will continue his role as VMLY&R’s North America co-chief creative officer and Kaminkow will also retain her duties as global CEO of VMLY&R Commerce. 

The agency’s commerce function was launched last year as an integration between VMLY&R and Geometry, which was led by Kaminkow, who served as global CEO of Geometry before the merger. Continuing the agency’s integration strategy, Kaminkow will lead the New York office which now houses 1,000 employees across various company brands under the VMLY&R umbrella, such as VMLY&R Commerce, VMLY&R Health, Taxi, VMLY&Rx, BAV, and Berlin Cameron.

The move into the new office space in New York City has been in progress since the merger last year and Kaminkow will be leading the strategy on integration and optimizing the space for these joint teams. While the agency brands are now under one roof, they will retain their individual identities.

Related Article
U.S. Navy retains VMLY&R as AOR for five more years with contract worth $455 million
Brian Bonilla
VMLY&R was new business machine as clients sought digital pivot
Alexandra Jardine
BBDO comes out on top in Ford's global review
E.J. Schultz

In 2019, WPP opened a Detroit campus that is home to 1,000 employees representing several WPP companies such as GTB, VMLY&R, Burrows, Hudson Rouge, Iconmobile, Xaxis, and Zubi that work on the Ford account as well as other clients. Ford demoted WPP in 2018 when it hired BBDO and Wieden & Kennedy to lead creative, but WPP retained significant pieces of the business and the automaker remains as the holding company’s largest client according to a spokeswoman. Xenopoulos will remain in New York but frequently travel to Detroit as needed, according to a spokeswoman for VMLY&R.

“Beth Ann is a steward of culture and growth with a track record of building businesses and people. She has been an amazing force for innovation and integration at VMLY&R since joining our family last year,” Jon Cook, global CEO of VMLY&R said in a statement.  “We’re thrilled to have Jason take on this new significant role, leveraging his creative prowess in an amazing way for Ford.”

Currently, top New York clients for the agency and VMLY&R Commerce include Pfizer, Dell, Altice, Colgate Palmolive, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Emblemhealth, New Balance, Amtrak, Beam Suntory, Capital One, Bose, Newell.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

WPP keeps Unilever U.S. media business as Omnicom and Havas gain elsewhere

WPP keeps Unilever U.S. media business as Omnicom and Havas gain elsewhere
Tombras hires Chad Hopenwasser as its first chief production officer

Tombras hires Chad Hopenwasser as its first chief production officer
Agency creatives prefer quality of life over good pay, survey shows

Agency creatives prefer quality of life over good pay, survey shows
Panera Bread launches first campaign from Mother NY

Panera Bread launches first campaign from Mother NY
S4 Capital merges Cashmere into Media.Monks

S4 Capital merges Cashmere into Media.Monks
Mamma Mia! Abba Voyage appoints TMW as marketing agency

Mamma Mia! Abba Voyage appoints TMW as marketing agency
Johannes Leonardo hires new chief talent officer from Roc Nation

Johannes Leonardo hires new chief talent officer from Roc Nation
Vacuum maker Bissell reviews creative account

Vacuum maker Bissell reviews creative account