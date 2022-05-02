VMLY&R boosts creative ranks with BBDO Pakistan's Hira Mohibullah

VMLY&R has boosted its creative firepower by hiring Hira Mohibullah from BBDO Pakistan as executive creative director.
Mohibullah, who was executive creative director at BBDO Pakistan, will work in Kansas City, Missouri and report to VMLY&R Chief Creative Officer for North America John Godsey, joining the ranks of the WPP agency's senior U.S. creative team.
Named of Ad Age's 40 Under 40 in 2020, Mohibullah has won multiple awards for work that pushes social change in Pakistan, including #BridalUniform, a campaign for UN Women that highlighted child marriage by hijacking a bridal couture fashion show and putting a little girl in a school uniform on the catwalk. Another campaign, “Beat Me,” drew attention to domestic violence by challenging men to “beat” women at the things that women excel at.