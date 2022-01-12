Weber Shandwick Executive Chairman Andy Polansky on why he's retiring after 38 years

How is the PR industry changing and how has it changed in the 38 years you’ve been doing this?

I've always looked at public relations as a blend of art and science. You have to think about how to apply that to the stories we tell. I do think that one of the ways the profession has evolved is certainly more emphasis on science. With respect to data, AI—all the transformation we've seen with digital technology and how we tap into different platforms—that certainly continues to change and will continue to change in a fast moving environment. But what also was interesting to me is what hasn't changed. The heart of how I think about effective communication is that it's really about relationships. The role that communicators play in forging connections, building community, certainly has become more centrally important in today's polarized world. If you have folks who can be conveners and bring people to the table to have a civil dialogue and try to have an impact, you drive some productive outcomes. To me, that's always been a hallmark of the public relations profession. And it's never been more important today.

Where do you think the industry is headed?

If you think about the last few years, it's underscored the importance of the role communicators play even more, because companies and organizations are navigating all sorts of complexity and all types of stakeholder concerns. Clearly, public relations—communications professionals—have an increasingly important seat at the boardroom table to advise companies on how to effectively engage with those stakeholders. Not only from a technology standpoint, but all of the issues that companies need to navigate and deal with. The world has become a more complex place; there are geopolitical issues to consider. There's all the issues surrounding ESG and how companies effectively drive initiatives across that spectrum. It's very hard in this environment with all the issues that companies face day in and day out. You need to understand the context to have an appreciation for all the concerns that your various stakeholders have. And, again, public relations professionals play a critical role in all that.

In what ways can the PR field improve?

One of the hallmarks of the success that we've had IPG, and at all of our firms—we have some terrific PR firms like Weber Shandwick, Golin and so many others—is their focus on people. We're in the intellectual capital business and so, particularly in relation to the today's environment where we see so many people reflecting on their careers, I'm really proud that we built a culture where people are very much attracted to the firms we have at IPG and tend to stick around for quite a while. I feel blessed that so many of my partners and I have worked together for decades in building something special in that kind of collaborative culture where people feel really connected to one another. And that to me is the biggest differentiator in terms of professional and marketing services firms.

What are you most proud to have accomplished in your career?

I started out as a newspaper journalist and was very passionate about that profession, and thought I would be a reporter all my life and I'm certainly still very interested in journalism. But I got a call from someone I went to college with who was interning at a firm and he said, ‘Hey, you know, you're pretty good writer, why don't you try to work in a public relations firm and write for companies instead of on all the issues you might cover as a journalist? I think you'd be really, really good at it.’ I didn't really know what to expect. I started out as an assistant account executive. I was writing annual reports and technical material for a diversified industrial company and never really had this aspiration to one day run a big firm or portfolio of firms, for that matter. But for someone who's intellectually curious, I think it's a great career. And along the way, one thing led to another. I learned a lot of aspects of the business and met some amazing, inspiring colleagues and client partners along the way, and one thing always led to another. I just never looked back. I've loved every minute of it. IPG has been a great place to build a career. I just feel really fortunate.

