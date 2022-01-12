Agency News

Weber Shandwick Executive Chairman Andy Polansky on why he's retiring after 38 years

In Q&A, longtime IPG executive discusses how PR has evolved, what's next for the industry and what he's learned over four decades in the business
By Keira Wingate. Published on January 12, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Jack in the Box reviews its creative account
20210112_AndyPolansky-HighResHeadshot_3x2.jpg

Polansky is leaving public relations and marketing services after 38 years in the field

Credit: Interpublic Group

Andy Polansky, one of the PR industry's longest-tenured executives, is retiring in June after a 38-year career with Weber Shandwick and affiliated Interpublic Group of Cos. agencies.

Polansky is credited, among other things, with evolving Weber from a traditional PR agency into a data-savvy creative powerhouse and leading the agency throughout what IPG calls "an era of profound digital disruption and heightened global demand for innovative public relations and strategic communications," along with Weber CEO Gail Heimann.

Polansky in 2019 was tapped in as CEO of IPG Dxtra, a global collective of the holding company's agencies including Golin, Octagon, FutureBrand and Jack Morton, but he is best known for his longstanding career at Weber, where he previously held the titles of president and CEO and is currently executive chairman. 

"This news is the definition of bittersweet," said Heimann. "I’m excited for Andy and his next chapter, and of course he will be missed by many. And by me. We’ve had a decades-long partnership that has meant so many things to me both personally and professionally. Andy brought not just enormous talent, compassion and care for craft. He has a unique ability to elevate people to the center of business and bring people together around a common goal. He’s had an outsized impact on the communications profession, on Weber Shandwick—and for thousands along his path."

Calling Polansky "one of the most powerful voices in marketing services and public relations," Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, said "so many of our clients and the marketing services industry as a whole are all better for Andy’s humanity, integrity and vision." He added: "The strong businesses and teams he built are testament to his approach to leading with directness and compassion.”

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

In this interview, Polansky offers some insights about the shifting nature of PR at Weber and within the industry and outlines plans for his next chapter. This conversation is lightly edited for length and clarity.

Why are you retiring now? 

It's something I've been thinking about for a long time, probably put off a bit given the pandemic, as it was important to continue to partner with our teams and our clients as we navigated all the related issues over the last couple of years. But I feel our teams are in a really strong position as are all of our brands across the portfolio. We had a great performance in 2021. So I feel like it's a good time. I think we have very strong leadership across our brands, a lot of depth around the world on our team. So after 38 years, I thought it was time to look forward to the next chapter.

What is that next chapter going to look like? 

I've been getting that question a lot. I certainly want to spend more time with my family and do a lot of traveling with my wife, Maria, and travel around the world in the coming years. But I have a lot of energy and certainly want to apply my skill set to interesting board positions and nonprofits where my skill set could be helpful. I want to continue to mentor young professionals in the industry. And then I want to teach a bit as well. I want to play more pickleball, too.

More IPG news from Ad Age
IPG posts third-quarter organic growth of 15%
Brian Bonilla
IPG Mediabrands is using Gracenote data to measure representation on TV
Jeanine Poggi
TikTok and IPG Mediabrands join forces on a creator program for brands
Garett Sloane

How is the PR industry changing and how has it changed in the 38 years you’ve been doing this? 

I've always looked at public relations as a blend of art and science. You have to think about how to apply that to the stories we tell. I do think that one of the ways the profession has evolved is certainly more emphasis on science. With respect to data, AI—all the transformation we've seen with digital technology and how we tap into different platforms—that certainly continues to change and will continue to change in a fast moving environment. But what also was interesting to me is what hasn't changed. The heart of how I think about effective communication is that it's really about relationships. The role that communicators play in forging connections, building community, certainly has become more centrally important in today's polarized world. If you have folks who can be conveners and bring people to the table to have a civil dialogue and try to have an impact, you drive some productive outcomes. To me, that's always been a hallmark of the public relations profession. And it's never been more important today.

Where do you think the industry is headed? 

If you think about the last few years, it's underscored the importance of the role communicators play even more, because companies and organizations are navigating all sorts of complexity and all types of stakeholder concerns. Clearly, public relations—communications professionals—have an increasingly important seat at the boardroom table to advise companies on how to effectively engage with those stakeholders. Not only from a technology standpoint, but all of the issues that companies need to navigate and deal with. The world has become a more complex place; there are geopolitical issues to consider. There's all the issues surrounding ESG and how companies effectively drive initiatives across that spectrum. It's very hard in this environment with all the issues that companies face day in and day out. You need to understand the context to have an appreciation for all the concerns that your various stakeholders have. And, again, public relations professionals play a critical role in all that.

In what ways can the PR field improve? 

One of the hallmarks of the success that we've had IPG, and at all of our firms—we have some terrific PR firms like Weber Shandwick, Golin and so many others—is their focus on people. We're in the intellectual capital business and so, particularly in relation to the today's environment where we see so many people reflecting on their careers, I'm really proud that we built a culture where people are very much attracted to the firms we have at IPG and tend to stick around for quite a while. I feel blessed that so many of my partners and I have worked together for decades in building something special in that kind of collaborative culture where people feel really connected to one another. And that to me is the biggest differentiator in terms of professional and marketing services firms.

What are you most proud to have accomplished in your career? 

I started out as a newspaper journalist and was very passionate about that profession, and thought I would be a reporter all my life and I'm certainly still very interested in journalism. But I got a call from someone I went to college with who was interning at a firm and he said, ‘Hey, you know, you're pretty good writer, why don't you try to work in a public relations firm and write for companies instead of on all the issues you might cover as a journalist? I think you'd be really, really good at it.’ I didn't really know what to expect. I started out as an assistant account executive. I was writing annual reports and technical material for a diversified industrial company and never really had this aspiration to one day run a big firm or portfolio of firms, for that matter. But for someone who's intellectually curious, I think it's a great career. And along the way, one thing led to another. I learned a lot of aspects of the business and met some amazing, inspiring colleagues and client partners along the way, and one thing always led to another. I just never looked back. I've loved every minute of it. IPG has been a great place to build a career. I just feel really fortunate.

Subscribe to Ad Age's Datacenter for ongoing data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Jack in the Box reviews its creative account

Jack in the Box reviews its creative account
You & Mr Jones changes name to Brandtech Group

You & Mr Jones changes name to Brandtech Group
Three key trends for agencies to watch in 2022: 4A's report

Three key trends for agencies to watch in 2022: 4A's report
An ad agency created this EV beast called 'Thundertruck'

An ad agency created this EV beast called 'Thundertruck'
Meet Eva Nosidam—the new production agency from Gary Vaynerchuk

Meet Eva Nosidam—the new production agency from Gary Vaynerchuk
KFC hires Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency

KFC hires Spark Foundry as its U.S. media agency
Last call for entries: Today is the deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards

Last call for entries: Today is the deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards
BBH poaches AMV BBDO's Grieve as global chief creative officer

BBH poaches AMV BBDO's Grieve as global chief creative officer