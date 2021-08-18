White Claw hires VCCP for global creative, parts ways with Accenture-owned Rothco

White Claw, the nation’s top-selling hard seltzer brand, has hired VCCP as its global creative agency, ending its relationship Accenture Interactive-owned Rothco of Dublin, Ireland.

Rothco had held the account since 2016, the year White Claw launched. The brand, owned by Mark Anthony Brands, grew into a powerhouse largely without the benefit of traditional advertising. But Rothco handled a global campaign that debuted in April that marked a shift in strategy for the brand as it began pouring more money into marketing to fend off countless seltzer brands chasing its success.

White Claw will “continue to work closely with Accenture Interactive, who will be a key partner in its ongoing digital transformation,” according to a statement. But the loss of the creative account marks a defeat for the consultancy, which has sought to win both creative and digital duties from big clients.

VCCP won the account after a competitive pitch managed by The Observatory, “due to its clear strategic approach and inspired creative work,” according to the statement. The agency will run the account from its New York and London offices and handle key markets including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland.

“We want to thank Rothco, who have been a critical contributor to White Claw’s success both in the U.S. and across our ambitious global rollout,” Gisela Rule, White Claw’s global brand director, stated. “Rothco’s creativity and counsel has been key in helping to develop and grow White Claw to a market leadership position. We’re excited for the evolution of the brand alongside new partners VCCP, whose strong, exciting thinking, insights and creative work reflected the future direction of the White Claw brand.”

Adrian Coleman, Group CEO and founder of VCCP Partnership, in a statement said: "Since White Claw hit shelves in 2016, they have taken the world by storm. Launching the Hard Seltzer category globally and transforming the alcohol landscape as a whole. The growth they've experienced is staggering and we're incredibly excited to be partnering with them on their next chapter in delivering their ambitious global plans. The VCCP footprint is a perfect match for White Claw’s global growth ambitions.”