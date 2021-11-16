Why this agency canceled Monday meetings

Canadian independent agency Rethink is pushing a new solution to the industry's burnout problem: no more Monday meetings.
The shop instituted the policy in July and is now calling on other agencies to do the same via a new petition. The goal is to eliminate weekend "homework" in a move to curb creative burnout.
Rethink, which was named Ad Age's 2021 Creative Agency of the Year, launched the “No Meeting Monday” petition last week during an awards show from Canadian trade publication Strategy Magazine. It’s become an annual tradition for the agency of the year finalists to release videos satirizing the industry during the awards show. This year, instead of satire, Rethink wanted to offer a "solution" to a real industry problem.
“This came about as a way to create a better balance for us,” said Mike Dubrick, executive creative director at Rethink. “Ultimately, I would say it’s a respect thing. Respecting people's time that should be for family and friends."
The agency is pushing the effort in a new video: