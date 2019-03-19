Wieden is out as Procter & Gamble reviews Secret account

Credit: Secret

Procter & Gamble Co. has put its Secret deodorant account, formerly handled by Wieden & Kennedy, into review.

"We are exploring options for our Secret advertising as we seek to more effectively and efficiently connect with our consumers," P&G says in a statement. "This decision is consistent with P&G's broader agency reinvention effort. We still very much value our partnership with W&K. They remain a close and important P&G partners on Old Spice and Olympics."

Wieden took over the Secret account in 2015 from Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett. P&G didn't say which of its roster shops may be options to take over as lead creative agency on Secret, but WPP's Berlin Cameron has done recent project work, including a new ad in support of equal pay for women.

Wieden has handled Old Spice since 2006 and took on the lead role for P&G's corporate Olympics advertising in 2010. A spokeswoman for the agency didn't immediate respond to requests for comment.