WOLF GROUP WINS MOTT'S ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) - Mott's USA, Stamford, Conn., a unit of Cadbury-Schweppes, awarded its advertising business to the Wolf Group, New York. The agency, owned by Wolf Group Integrated Communications, Toronto, bested two other finalists, Moss/Dragoti, New York, a unit of Omnicom Groups DDB Worldwide, and independent North Castle Partners, Stamford, Conn., to take the business, estimated at $10 million. Consultants Peter Van Brunt, of Van Brunt & Partners, Fairfield, Conn., and Dick Roth, Roth Associates, New York, handled the review. Moss/Dragoti, New York, was the incumbent.