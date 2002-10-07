WORK INC. LANDS SUPER 8 MOTELS ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Cendant Corp.'s Super 8 Motels said it has chosen Work Inc., Richmond, Va., as its agency. Billings on the account are estimated at $12 million, based on 2001 measured media figures from Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. MediaCom keeps media portion The incumbent was Grey Global Group's Grey Worldwide, New York; Super 8 will continue to use Grey Global's MediaCom as its media shop. Work's first work for the brand will appear next year on TV and radio. "Our goal was to find a cutting-edge, creative company to help us produce an innovative campaign," John Valletta, Super 8 president-CEO, said in a statement.