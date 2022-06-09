Edelman and WPP among companies urging U.S. Senate for gun reform

A group of more than 200 CEOs, including WPP CEO Mark Read and Edelman's Richard Edelman, released a letter addressed to the U.S. Senate, asking the government body “to take bold, urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic.”

First reported by Axios, the letter is an update of a similar one released in 2019 after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The new letter is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Read the latest letter below.

Referencing the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, as well as “14 additional mass shootings that took place in just 10 days between the two,” the letter calls out both the human and economic tolls of gun violence: "Taken together, the gun violence epidemic represents a public health crisis that continues to devastate communities—especially Black and Brown communities—and harm our national economy.”