Edelman and WPP among companies urging U.S. Senate for gun reform

More than 200 CEOs—including PR chief Richard Edelman and WPP's Mark Read—tell the Senate they want 'bold legislation to address gun violence in our country'
By Marcus Gilmer. Published on June 09, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg

A group of more than 200 CEOs, including WPP CEO Mark Read and Edelman's Richard Edelman, released a letter addressed to the U.S. Senate, asking the government body “to take bold, urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic.”

First reported by Axios, the letter is an update of a similar one released in 2019 after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The new letter is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Read the latest letter below.

Referencing the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, as well as “14 additional mass shootings that took place in just 10 days between the two,” the letter calls out both the human and economic tolls of gun violence: "Taken together, the gun violence epidemic represents a public health crisis that continues to devastate communities—especially Black and Brown communities—and harm our national economy.”

In addition to Read and Edelman, Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch also signed the letter, as did CEOs from companies such as Ben & Jerry's, Bloomberg LP, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DoorDash, Lyft, Oaktree Capital Management, Oatly, Patagonia, Shutterstock and Vimeo.

The letter comes a day after the U.S. House approved new gun legislation almost exclusively along party lines. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to fail as ongoing negotiations about potential new gun laws drag on in the upper chamber.

Survivors and family members of victims of the shootings in New York and Texas have been testifying in front of congressional panels as lawmakers continue debating proposals to address gun violence.

   CEOs Letter To US Senate regarding gun violence by Marcus Gilmer on Scribd

Marcus Gilmer is associate managing editor/digital content creation at Crain's Chicago Business.

