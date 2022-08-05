WPP's higher outlook fails to live up to some rivals, shares fall

WPP’s adjusted sales will rise 6% to 7% this year, the London-based group said in a statement on Friday. That compared to its previous forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%. The company adjusts its revenue numbers to exclude pass-through costs, fees that are passed on to clients from external suppliers.

Adjusted sales excluding pass-through-costs rose more than 12% to 5.5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) in the first half of the year.

In the medium term, WPP said it is “confident” in its ability to increase revenue excluding pass-through costs of 3% to 4%.

WPP raised its interim dividend by 20% to 15 pence and said that it’s completed £637 million of its £800 million buyback program.

The company said it won business from brands including Audi, Audible, Danone and Nationwide in the second quarter and said it’s ramping up work with Coca-Cola. WPP won a role as Coca-Cola’s global marketing network partner in 2021 to help overhaul the soft-drink giant’s marketing strategy.

Demand for data and technology-led projects could help WPP overcome client pullback from traditional ad campaigns in the second half of the year, Bloomberg Industry analyst Matthew Bloxham has said.