WPP's higher outlook fails to live up to some rivals, shares fall

WPP Plc shares fell after the advertising group raised its sales outlook less than some investors were anticipating following upgrades at its rivals.
While the company raised its outlook for the year and beat analysts’ estimates for organic growth, the “magnitude” of the beat and unchanged margin guidance “could be seen by the market as a slight disappointment,” analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note on Friday.
WPP’s results followed reports from competitors such as Publicis Groupe SA and Omnicom Group Inc., which both raised guidance. Large advertising agencies have shown themselves to be resilient to higher inflation and slower growth so far. WPP said that demand is still robust, particularly from clients in the technology and healthcare industries, with the exception of the Chinese market where lockdowns have hurt its sales outlook for the year.
“We’re moving into a more uncertain economic environment. There’s no doubt about that,” CEO Mark Read said in an interview on Friday. “I think we’re going into that in a strong position.”