WRIGLEY PUTS LIFE SAVERS AD ACCOUNT UP FOR REVIEW

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. has put its Life Savers and Creme Savers advertising account up for review, a company executive said. The businesses, which Wrigley acquired last year from Kraft Foods, were previously handled by Interpublic Group of Cos.? Foote Cone & Belding, New York. 'Stable of agencies' The confectioner has informed FCB it?s ?looking to bring [the brands] into our stable of agencies,? the spokesman said. He wouldn?t identify review participants, but Wrigley?s principal U.S. agencies are its longtime shop, BBDO Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group, and Leo Burnett USA, both Chicago. Burnett and Altoids Burnett handles Altoids, another brand Wrigley acquired from Kraft. A spokeswoman for Burnett, part of Publicis Groupe, declined comment. BBDO handles the marketer's chewing gum brands, such as DoubleMint and Juicy Fruit. The agency referred calls to Wrigley. Life Savers received $8.4 million in measured media support in 2004, down 36% from 2003, according to TNS Media Intelligence.