WYETH OPENS REVIEW FOR FEMALE CONTRACEPTIVE

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- Wyeth Pharmaceuticals has begun contacting agencies regarding sales support and direct marketing duties for a new women's contraceptive, executives close to the situation said. A spokeswoman for Wyeth, based in Madison, N.J., would only say the company is in an "early-stage evaluation of agencies" for a product that has yet to hit the market. NSP-989 Wyeth does have a women's contraceptive, NSP-989, resulting from a collaboration with San Diego-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals, but the marketer would not say if that was the product. Calls to Ligand were not returned. Wyeth last month paid Ligand an undisclosed milestone payment after deciding to move NSP-989 into the next phase of clinical studies. Under terms of the deal between the two, Wyeth pays Ligand milestone payments as products move through development phases. In turn, Wyeth receives worldwide marketing and promotion rights to the products. It is not known which agencies have been contacted by Wyeth. In its most recent review, the drug-maker selected Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi, New York, for its $40 million flu-fighting drug FluMist.