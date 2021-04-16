Young Creatives: Deadline extended for Ad Age’s Cannes Lions cover competition
Young creatives, we've extended the deadline for Ad Age's annual cover competition celebrating your talents. Thursday, April 22 is the final day to submit your idea that could land on the cover of Ad Age's Cannes Lions issue.
Each year, Ad Age shines a light on up-and-coming creative stars with our Young Creatives Cover Competition. We are inviting global talents, age 30 and under, to create the opening page of our print issue that publishes the week of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.
Last year when we announced the contest, the industry (the whole world, for that matter) had been upended by the pandemic and social unrest. We asked contestants to illustrate how creativity helped to fuel us through the chaos.
Today, the struggles continue, yet agencies and marketers have evolved quickly to keep up, developing new ways of working and proving just how agile and inventive they can be. With this in mind, for this year’s contest, we are hoping to look further into the future, and explore where evolution will take the industry next.
For 2021, we want you to imagine what Ad Age’s cover will look like 10 years from now. What will be captivating advertisers and marketers’ attention in a decade, what will the agency of the future look like, what will be the biggest trend in marketing, what will be advertising’s most difficult challenge? These are just some of the ideas you can explore in your design.
As always, we suggest you avoid cliches (we’ve seen many lightbulbs, brains, Lion trophies, pencil shavings and such over the years, so if you do decide to feature often used symbols like these, make sure it’s in a fresh, surprising way). The ideal submissions will be compelling both conceptually and visually.
The competition is free to enter. Winners will see their design appear on Ad Age’s June 14 cover and will also win a virtual pass to this year’s festival. Teams are free to enter, and up to two team members will receive tickets if their entry earns the top prize.
Deadline is April 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. EDT.
See the full details and specs on the contest site.