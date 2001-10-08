ZENITH PUTS $30 MILLION ACCOUNT INTO REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Zenith Electronics Corp. has put its estimated $30 million advertising and marketing account into review, a spokesman confirmed. "We are in discussions with various agencies," said John Taylor, a company spokesman. Mr. Taylor declined to name the agencies and to confirm whether a request for proposal letter was issued. Cramer-Krasselt, Chicago, handles Zenith's advertising; its contract ends Dec. 31. Mr. Taylor declined say whether Cramer is participating in the review. Zenith, which has focused its business on high-end digital electronics such as plasma and LCD displays and high-definition TVs, said it will spend an estimated $100 million in marketing expenditures over three years, or roughly $30 million each year. In 2002, Zenith heads into the second year of its marketing plan, which includes advertising, events, retail promotion and sponsorships. According to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR, the marketer spent an estimated $1 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2000, and just $500,000 from January to June of this year. Zenith pulled two cheeky 30-second spots after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but resumed its ad schedule Oct. 1. It broke new print ads in USA Today Oct. 5.