The past year has seen many direct-to-consumer brands try out different marketing approaches. Some cut back on their agency relationships as they focused on the creative merits of less costly in-housing. Others experimented with regional Super Bowl buys to boost brand awareness in key markets.
The best DTC marketing of 2024
The meditation app returned to the airwaves on Election Day, Nov. 5, by running a 30-second spot of soothing silence on ABC, Comedy Central and CNN during primetime and late-night election coverage. Viewers rejoiced in the strategy, which was meant to help relieve anxiety related to the election. As a result, Calm saw its downloads spike and ranking in Apple’s App Store rise.
Best strategic ad: Glossier
Beauty brand Glossier took an innovative approach to announcing the revival of the original formula for its popular Balm Dotcom lip balm product. A May campaign called “The Comments Section” highlighted negative comments the brand had received on social media about the previous formula, which was passionately disliked. On Instagram, Glossier ran videos of its employees reading such comments aloud.
The honest approach, which reinforced the community-driven nature of the cosmetics company, led to nearly 70,000 likes and more than 1,500 new, more favorable, comments on the post.
Best comeback ad: Gap
In the spring, Gap tapped into Gen Z trends with an ad starring Tyla, of “Water” fame, dancing to “Back on 74,” the TikTok hit from Jungle, and wearing Gap linens. The video didn’t run on TV but it didn’t matter: The target customer was only online, and Gap’s digital investment helped the campaign go viral. Since then, the clothier has found success diving into cultural moments, such as Anne Hathaway’s red carpet dress, and collaborating with creators such as TikToker Julia Huynh.
The efforts come as Gap continued to close stores—there were 460 Gap locations in North America as of August, down from 1,455 two decades earlier. The brand is still a long way from its ’90s heyday but is better than it’s been in years.
Best ad with a celebrity: Skims
On the heels of a savvy deal with the NBA and WNBA last year, Skims continued its brand blitz with its first TV spot in March. In the 60-second sci-fi ad, Kim Kardashian, who co-founded the shapewear brand five years ago, stars in multiple roles—or, to be “klever,” multiple “klones.” The commercial highlights the design innovation involved in the Skims product but also makes smart use of the brand’s celebrity roots.
Most on-brand ad: Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty, the cosmetics line founded by Selena Gomez five years ago, has built its brand on the just-be-you authenticity that resonates with Gen Z customers, but it took the mantra to a new level in an October spot starring Gomez herself. “Every Side of You,” which Gomez also narrates, urges self-acceptance and self-love.
Most zombie-proof ad: Titan Casket
As part of its quest to normalize the funeral industry, Titan Casket created a coffin like no other this year. The Hypercasket boasts 12-gauge stainless steel made to withstand a zombie apocalypse, as well as an optional seat belt.
Titan’s creative director called the Hypercasket—which has a price tag of $9,999.99—the “death vessel of the future.” But more importantly, the Hypercasket got people talking about death. The stunt even earned Titan a spot on Ad Age’s Marketers to Watch in 2025 list.
Most artsy ad campaign: Mejuri
Canadian jewelry brand Mejuri went a different and more artsy route in its latest campaign, directed by filmmaker Gia Coppola. In the brief three-episode series, the brand’s jewelry takes a back seat to the dynamic of a group of real-life friends. The stylistic endeavor pursues a different and less obvious approach to DTC advertising.