The best DTC marketing of 2024

In the spring, Gap tapped into Gen Z trends with an ad starring Tyla, of “Water” fame, dancing to “Back on 74,” the TikTok hit from Jungle, and wearing Gap linens. The video didn’t run on TV but it didn’t matter: The target customer was only online, and Gap’s digital investment helped the campaign go viral. Since then, the clothier has found success diving into cultural moments, such as Anne Hathaway’s red carpet dress, and collaborating with creators such as TikToker Julia Huynh.

The efforts come as Gap continued to close stores—there were 460 Gap locations in North America as of August, down from 1,455 two decades earlier. The brand is still a long way from its ’90s heyday but is better than it’s been in years.