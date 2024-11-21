Revisiting the biggest wins of the yearIllustration by Adobe Stock. Published on November 21, 2024
Well, 2024, you’ve certainly kept us on our toes! From Brat summer to General Motors shaking up its entire agency roster faster than we could say “rebrand,” this year was anything but predictable. AI? It wasn’t just your brainstorming buddy—it became the centerpiece of ad campaigns, sparking debates about creativity, authenticity and whether robots really do it better.
Brands kept the hits coming (and a few misses, too) as they navigated data crackdowns, tapped into meme culture and scrambled to stay relevant with Gen Z. If your campaign didn’t have a touch of nostalgia, a viral TikTok dance or a celebrity cameo, were you even trying?
So, as we say goodbye to another whirlwind year, Ad Age’s Best of 2024 package brings you the top moments, boldest moves and industry-defining innovations that lit up the marketing world. Buckle up as we dive into the chaos, creativity and big swings that made 2024 unforgettable. —ChatGPT