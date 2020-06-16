Call for entries: Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021 is open for business
Ad Age is on the hunt for the best places to work.
Does your company stand out among the best? Prove it to the market and employees by entering Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021.
Entries are now open here.
For the third year, Ad Age is partnering with Latitude Research, a market-research firm, to rank the industry’s best workplaces based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees.
We will honor 50 companies in advertising, marketing and media that are quantifiably ahead of the pack in factors including benefits, inclusion and employee development. We’ll unveil Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021 winners next January.
To be eligible for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021, a company must be in the marketing, media, advertising or ad tech industry for more than one year; be headquartered in North America or have a North America headquarters or main office if its world headquarters is outside of North America; and have a minimum of 15 full-time employees. There is an entry fee of $350.
You can see the 2020 rankings here.
Questions? Contact us at [email protected].