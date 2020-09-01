Deadline approaching for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021
Ad Age is on the hunt for the best places to work.
Does your company stand out among the best? Prove it to the market and employees by entering Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021.
Entries are open, but the deadline—Sept. 15—is approaching.
We know 2020 has been a rough year on the job front for the ad industry with the pandemic and recession. Even some of the best places have had to furlough or lay off staff.
Great culture can thrive anywhere, even during a crisis. Companies that have had layoffs or reductions in client work shouldn’t shy away from entering. If you’ve had cutbacks, you’re in good company.
We will honor 50 companies in marketing, media, advertising or ad tech that are quantifiably ahead of the pack in factors including benefits, inclusion and employee development. We’ll unveil Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021 winners next January.
Winning workplaces will get the recognition they deserve. Ad Age’s ranking can benefit a company in various ways, from an increase in applicants for job openings to the boosting of morale that happens when good work and good culture come together.
Deadline for entries is Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. EDT, and all survey responses are due by Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Click here to learn more.
For the third year, Ad Age has partnered with Latitude Research, a market-research firm, to rank the industry’s best workplaces based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from employees.
To be eligible for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021, a company must be in the marketing, media, advertising or ad tech industry for more than one year; be headquartered in North America or have a North America headquarters or main office if its world headquarters is outside of North America; and have a minimum of 15 full-time employees. There is an entry fee of $350.
You can see the 2020 rankings here.
Questions? Contact us at [email protected].