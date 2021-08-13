One week left to enter Best Places to Work 2022

Honoring companies that are quantifiably ahead of the pack, Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 winners will be unveiled next January. To be eligible for the program, a company must have headquarters in North America, or have a North America headquarters or main office if the company's world headquarters is outside of North America; a minimum of 15 full-time employees; and be in business a minimum of one year. There is a registration fee of $199.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 will be managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. Ad Age partnered with Best Companies Group on some earlier Best Places surveys, most recently in 2017.

The registration deadline for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 is Aug. 20. Apply at AdAge.com/bptw2022.

The entry process includes two online surveys to gather detailed data about each participating organization. Best Companies Group conducts the surveys, analyzes the data and determines the winners and rankings.

The employer benefits and policies questionnaire covers a company’s policies, practices, benefits and demographics. This survey makes up 25% of the overall score.

The employee engagement and satisfaction survey includes a set of statements that employees will be asked to respond to (from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree”) along with some open-ended and demographic questions. This survey makes up 75% of the overall score.

Participants also may choose to purchase an optional Insights Report package that details the company’s employee responses. That report includes employee and employer benchmarks, a useful tool for comparing your organization with other Best Places participants.

You can see the 2021 rankings at AdAge.com/bestplaces2021.

Questions? Contact the program coordinator, Christopher Miller, at [email protected].

Enter Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 at AdAge.com/bptw2022.