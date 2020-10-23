TV Marketers on Adapting to Changing Consumer Behaviors
The pandemic has served as an accelerant for many businesses, from telemedicine to grocery delivery. TV is no exception, with streaming now accounting for 25% of all TV minutes viewed, up from 19% in fourth quarter 2019, according to Nielsen’s latest Total Audience Report.
This shift has changed the consumer journey, which requires a different approach to reaching consumers with television. Marketers are navigating how to reach their audiences in this new environment, and the path seems more complex and convoluted than ever. Understanding the messaging environment, how to activate data on TV, how to maximize reach and reach customers with cross-channel campaigns on broadcast, cable, OTT and CTV are all topics that Cadent and marketing thought leaders will address during our Future of TV summit on Oct. 29.
The slate of thought leaders speaking at the event includes Cathy Shaffner, chief investment officer, Empower; Tom Dixon, chief growth officer, Post Consumer Brands; Andrew Martinson, senior marketing manager, H&R Block; Dana Bhargava, head of experience planning and media, Sanofi Consumer Health; and Steve Lanzano, President & CEO, TVB.
Here are a few of the topics highlighted at the summit:
- Marketers are asking for more flexibility. In order to follow their audiences across screens, devices and platforms, marketers need additional spending flexibility to develop successful cross-channel campaigns.
- Addressability is more important than ever. Content consumption has only increased during the pandemic. This, in turn, essentially accelerated the transformation that we had always anticipated, which hastened the need for audience-specific data-driven TV targeting and device and viewer graph technology as part of the equation.
- What worked, what didn’t work and why. Measurability is key as advertisers seek to understand campaign performance across the television spectrum, including all formats, all screens and all audience definitions.
- Cross-platform orchestration is the future of TV advertising. The ability to understand holistic reach and plan more effective, efficient campaigns will become even more important as consumers continue to flock to different channels and platforms.
