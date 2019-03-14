TV's transformation from broad awareness to targeted customer journey marketing

Credit: Getty Images

It's a pivotal moment for the TV industry. For years, TV has been the primary means for marketers to create positive brand association and mass awareness. Think of Procter & Gamble's "Thank You, Mom" spots that have aired during the Olympics since 2010—the goal was to reach a huge swath of the population with a unifying, emotionally resonant message.

TV is still incredibly effective at increasing brand awareness broadly. For a more recent example, look to Burger King's Andy Warhol Super Bowl spot, which boosted purchase consideration among viewers by 8 percent and increased positive buzz by 20 percent among 18- to 34-year-olds.

TV as a broad awareness channel isn't going anywhere, but as the worlds of traditional TV advertising and digital advertising come together, the medium is expanding and changing how marketers think about their customers' path to purchase. Addressable TV advertising can use the same data sets as digital media, so marketers can reach audiences on the big screen in their homes, at scale. And in an increasingly fragmented landscape, marketers can engage their customers with TV like never before. Addressable TV is changing the landscape for marketers, consumers and media owners.

People don't move through a linear path to purchase anymore, and in a noisy digital environment, addressable TV advertising is a proven part of the media mix that connects marketers to the households they want to reach. For instance, a marketer for a luxury brand could use traditional TV to create awareness through aspirational creative, but with advanced TV, they can also reach those households who bought a competitor's products or who lapsed in purchasing and could be influenced during the consideration phase of the journey.

Through TV, marketers will be able to engage customers throughout their entire journey to purchase. And they'll be able to create more impactful, integrated campaigns. As technology has transformed the relationship a brand can have with its consumer on TV, it has also changed the way television can influence and measure. Today's television—data-driven and targeted—can refresh and reinforce messages to specific segments, foster loyalty and advocacy, educate during the research phase, and sell products. Addressable TV can use the same data sets as digital media, enabling advertisers to reach consumers on the big screen in their home as they research and set their buying criteria. This creates an opportunity for true cross-screen interaction and measurement. Marketers can reach only those households that matter most to them.

The media provider-consumer relationship will change, too. The introduction of addressable TV advertising provides both opportunities and challenges for the media side of the business, which has made the TV's transformation a thoughtfully considered process, not a revolution. It creates the ability for media companies to understand their customers in a way that wasn't possible before and enables media owners to create more value for their advertiser clients and their end customers, driving revenue and proving ROI.

Consumers, who have an incredible array of choice in subscription models and content, will expect relevant ad experiences unified across all their interactions. And through relevant messaging, excellent creative that resonates with the audience and great brand experiences, that customer is more likely to buy again.

It's Early Days in Advanced TV

Like any new medium, there will be a lag in adoption. eMarketer predicts $2.54 billion will be spent on U.S. addressable TV ads this year, accounting for just 3.7 percent of total TV ad spend. An ANA/Forrester survey found just 15 percent of respondents regularly include addressable TV in their media plans.

The transformation of traditional TV will fundamentally change the dynamics of the TV industry for advertisers, media owners and consumers. And the pace of change will only increase. How we navigate that change has to respect the success and values of the traditional TV landscape with the capabilities of the digital ecosystem. As TV becomes more data-enabled and fragmented, aggregation, automation and attribution at scale are the ways to solve it. Old and new must work together.

At this juncture, TV is about bringing in both the old and the new together at scale. Linear, large-scale TV campaigns work and addressable campaigns work, but they work even better used together and improve the efficacy of both.