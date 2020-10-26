Campaign Trail

And the campaign ad windfall winner is ... Fox News

Where Biden and Trump have been spending big on TV
By Simon Dumenco and Kevin Brown. Published on October 26, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Who won the debate, plus Fox News vs. CNN vs. MSNBC on YouTube and Facebook: Datacenter Weekly
Credit: Biden Campaign

And the winner of the election is ... well, Fox News, for one. That’s a key takeaway from this, the penultimate pre-Election Day edition of Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard—an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG. Since Jan. 1, 2019, we’ve been tracking campaign ad spending across the presidential, U.S. Senate, congressional and gubernatorial races in an attempt to make sense of the marketing machine of American politics.

In the final stretch of the election season, here’s what you need to know:

Campaign advertising has been the media’s own stimulus/rescue plan

As Ad Age first reported in early September, overall media spending in the first half of 2020 was down 19% compared to the same period in 2019, according to Kantar, thanks to the pandemic recession. Campaign advertising, though, has been a blazing bright spot for the bottom lines of a number of media companies. There was, of course, no major election cycle in 2019, so the year-over-year data is obviously skewed, but Kantar’s “government, politics and religion” category increased 47% during the first half. And all indications are that, when all is said and done, we’ll have seen record campaign ad spending across the entire 2019-2020 election cycle.

Even digital advertising avails can be weirdly scarce

We’re used to the idea that traditional measured media—TV and radio—has finite inventory. But as Bloomberg News reported last week, “At times, YouTube is so inundated with election ads that it has been unable to place as much as three quarters of the amounts campaigns would like to spend on a given day.”

The (real) winners circle

In the previous Campaign Ad Scorecard, we noted the Democrats had, as of mid-October, outspent Republicans in pursuit of the White House: $1.89 billion vs. $674 million, as tracked by Ad Age Datacenter (with the Democrats’ tally crazily skewed by the presence of free-spending billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer during primary season). We’ll know soon whether that was money well spent or wasted.

But right now we can definitively name some of the real winners: TV networks—mostly a handful of traditional broadcasters and cable giants—and some very lucky local affiliates in swing states.

Credit:
Trump Campaign

Fox News scores big

At the national TV level, no network has done better than Fox News when it comes to sopping up revenue from campaign ads. It’s no surprise the Trump campaign spent the most—$19.5 million—on placing ads on Fox News during the post-primary season; it is, of course, the TV-Viewer-in-Chief’s favorite channel. But Joe Biden also spent $6.1 million on Fox News during the post-primary season—within spitting distance of the $6.6 million his campaign spent on CNN. Throw in some miscellaneous PAC money, and Fox News pulled in a total of $26.3 million in presidential campaign ad dollars in the space of six months.

Fox—aka the Fox Broadcasting Company, and the corporate sibling of Fox News—grabs second place with $13.3 million, while CBS is third with $12.6 million.

Orlando boom

The most astounding windfalls, though, have come at the local level. For instance, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV has pulled in a total of $17.8 million for airing ads from Team Biden, Team Trump, and pro-Biden and pro-Trump PACs during the post-primary season. Another Orlando station, NBC affiliate WESH, pulled in $13.5 million over the same time period. All told, the 10 local TV stations that saw the biggest campaign-ad windfalls collectively pulled in $140.3 million.

In addition to Orlando, the swing-state cities pulling in the most local TV campaign advertising revenue were Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Charlotte (N.C.) and Miami.

Yes! Michigan

One last note about windfall regions: In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by a margin of less than a quarter of one percent in Michigan: 47.50% vs. 47.27%. In election post-mortems, the Clinton campaign was pilloried for ignoring Michigan—or at least taking it for granted.

Joe Biden and his supporters seem to have gotten the message. His campaign has spent $4.1 million advertising on Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV, while pro-Biden PACs spent another $9.2 million with the station. Detroit Fox affiliate WJBK sold $3.0 million of advertising time to Team Biden, while pro-Biden PACs spent an additional $6.6 million. And Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ got $3.2 million from the Biden campaign, plus another $6.3 million from pro-Biden PACs. (Again, all figures are for the post-primary season.)

In short, of the top 10 local TV stations that saw the highest campaign-ad windfalls in mid-to-late 2020, three are in Detroit—and all three of those stations drew a lot more cash from Biden and pro-Biden PACs than Trump and pro-Trump PACs.

Top broadcast and cable TV properties by presidential spending
Post-primary. Dollars in millions.
Joe Biden Democratic PACs Donald Trump Republican PACs Total
Broadcast TV networks
Fox $13.1 $0.0 $0.1 $0.0 $13.3
CBS 11.7 0.0 0.9 0.0 12.6
NBC 6.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 7.5
ABC 4.4 0.0 0.6 0.0 5.0
Univision 2.8 0.0 0.7 0.0 3.5
Cable TV networks
Fox News 6.1 0.6 19.5 0.0 26.3
CNN 6.6 0.4 3.0 0.2 10.2
HGTV 2.5 3.3 1.4 0.0 7.3
Food Network 2.7 2.7 1.6 0.0 7.0
TLC 2.1 1.3 0.7 0.0 4.1
Local station spending (market, affiliation)
WFTV (Orlando, Fla., ABC) 5.0 4.1 4.6 4.1 17.8
WDIV (Detroit, NBC) 4.1 9.2 2.1 1.5 16.9
WPVI (Philadelphia, ABC) 6.1 4.0 3.1 1.6 14.8
KDKA (Pittsburgh, CBS) 2.4 6.2 1.3 3.9 13.8
KPHO (Phoenix, CBS) 4.1 2.5 3.5 3.5 13.6
WESH (Orlando, Fla., NBC) 3.8 2.5 3.9 3.3 13.5
WSOC (Charlotte, N.C., ABC) 3.2 0.1 4.8 4.5 12.6
WJBK (Detroit, Fox) 3.0 6.6 1.8 1.2 12.6
WXYZ (Detroit, ABC) 3.2 6.3 2.0 0.9 12.5
WPLG (Miami, ABC) 3.4 4.6 2.9 1.4 12.3
Total TV $405.0 $299.3 $243.1 $222.3 $1,169.8
Source: Media spending from Kantar/CMAG. Tracked spending for TV ads booked after April 8, 2020, (the date Bernie Sanders dropped out and excluding primary spending), through Election Day as of Oct. 21, 2020.
Related articles
Gaming becomes a prime arena for get-out-the-vote initiatives
Ilyse Liffreing
Who won the debate, plus Fox News vs. CNN vs. MSNBC on YouTube and Facebook: Datacenter Weekly
Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air
Simon Dumenco
More-subdued presidential debate sees drop-off in TV viewers
Jeanine Poggi
Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly
Simon Dumenco
How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends
Kevin Brown

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown is Ad Age's director of data management and runs Ad Age's Datacenter with colleague Brad Johnson. Datacenter products include Leading National Advertisers, World's Largest Advertisers, Agency Report and the Ad Age Fact Packs.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Who won the debate, plus Fox News vs. CNN vs. MSNBC on YouTube and Facebook: Datacenter Weekly

Who won the debate, plus Fox News vs. CNN vs. MSNBC on YouTube and Facebook: Datacenter Weekly
Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air

Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air
Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover

Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover
‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state

‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state
How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends

How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends
Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly

Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly
‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet

‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate

‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate