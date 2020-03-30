The anti-Trump ad that Trump basically made for the Priorities USA PAC gets a grim update
The Priorities USA PAC has updated its ad highlighting President Trump’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic. The original ad, titled “Exponential Threat” (see: “Trump really does not want you to see this ad. Or does he?”), simply quotes Trump’s recent history of public statements downplaying the coronavirus outbreak and maintaining that his administration had everything totally under control.
As Trump’s soundbites play, an animated chart shows the frightening escalation of the crisis, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. surging past the 30,000 mark. Last week, the Trump campaign suggested that TV stations airing the ad could lose their licenses―an apparently empty threat (in that everyone knows that such an action would be ruled unconstitutional in a country with First Amendment protections) that backfired, causing the ad to go viral across social media.
Today’s update, titled “One Week Later” (above), follows the same format but throws a new self-congratulatory Trump soundbite into the mix. As the chart shows U.S. coronavirus cases surging past the 130,000 mark, Trump is heard bragging that “We’ve done one hell of a job. Nobody’s done the job that we’ve done.”
Both versions of the ad end with the same on-screen message: “America needs a leader we can trust.” Neither ad specifies who that might be, but Priorities USA is known to support former Vice President Joe Biden.