Florida, Illinois slammed with $942 million in midterm ads

The bottom line of Ad Age Datacenter's latest analysis of midterm campaign ad spending: It sucks to be a TV viewer and/or radio listener (but great if you're a station owner) in one of these key battleground states—especially Florida and Illinois, which both have races that have surged well past the $100 million mark. See more at AdAge.com/campaigntrail.
SOURCE: Kantar Media's CMAG. Spending includes broadcast TV, local/regional cable and satellite TV, radio and Spanish-language local TV from January 2017 through Election Day (including advance bookings) as of Oct. 17, 2018. States shown are the largest among 10 gubernatorial and 13 senatorial races being tracked by CMAG for the 2018 midterms. *Figures include spending by candidates and PACs, as well as spending during primaries by other candidates. Names shown are for the eventual nominee. Numbers rounded. Spending totals by party exclude advertising by advocacy groups that doesn't explicitly support a specific candidate or party.
