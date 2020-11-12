‘Georgia, don’t let these radicals change America’: Watch Rick Scott’s attack ad about the Jan. 5 runoff election
A new political ad stars a U.S. senator from Florida, and it slams a U.S. senator from New York—but it’s about the two yet-to-be-elected U.S. senators from Georgia.
In “Change America” (below), Rick Scott, the junior U.S. senator from Florida, stands next to a monitor playing a clip of Chuck Schumer, the senior U.S. senator from New York and the chamber’s minority leader, addressing a camera amidst a street crowd. “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!” Schumer declares as he raises a fist.
He is, of course, referring to the upcoming runoff election for both of Georgia’s U.S. senate seats. (A useful primer: “Georgia’s Runoffs Will Determine Control Of The Senate. Here’s What We Know So Far,” from FiveThirtyEight.)
Schumer is wearing a mask. Scott’s not, but he is wearing a NAVY cap. (He served in the United States Navy for a couple years in the early ’70s.) Ominous, apocalyptic music plays in the background.
“That’s Democrat leader Chuck Schumer,” Scott says. “You heard him. They plan to take Georgia so they can change America. Their change? Reduce funding for police, eliminate employer-based health insurance, pack the Supreme Court, chip away at our religious freedom and gun rights.”
The Schumer clip is played again: “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!”
Scott has the last word: “Georgia, don’t let these radicals change America.”
The ad was produced by the Let’s Get to Work PAC, a pro-Scott group that dates back to his tenure as a two-term governor of Florida (2011-2019). On its spare website, the PAC offers a one-sentence mission statement:
The mission of Let’s Get to Work is to foster accountability in government by identifying and communicating about conservative public officials and candidates who have track records of creating jobs, balancing budgets, and holding government accountable.