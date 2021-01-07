‘A part of America died on January 6th,’ says The New Yorker’s cover artist
In the wake of the storming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Wednesday, The New Yorker today released the cover of its Jan. 18 issue. The subtly heartbreaking cover illustration, titled “After the Insurrection,” was created by Cuban-American artist Edel Rodriguez. (For examples of some of his earlier work for other publications, see “German newsweekly Der Spiegel reworks its ‘America First’ cover for the Biden era,” Ad Age, Nov. 8, 2020, and “Trump paints himself into a corner on Time’s new cover,” Ad Age, Sept. 27, 2019.)
In a short post about the cover, Françoise Mouly, The New Yorker’s art editor, quotes Rodriguez as saying that “A part of America died on January 6th. The flag at half-mast marks that moment.”
In her post, Mouly also directs readers to some of the magazine’s already-published coverage of the tragic day, including pieces by Evan Osnos, Masha Gessen and Vinson Cunningham. Keep reading here. Additional pieces will be published online on Monday, Jan. 11, when the issue hits newsstands.