Political ad spending is bigger in Texas—way bigger

• Republicans account for $6 million of the Texas total, vs. $5.5 million for Democrats.

• So far, only two other states—Georgia and Oregon—have crossed the million-dollar threshold, and they’ve done so just barely during our measurement window. Georgia is at $1.3 million, and Oregon is at $1.1 million.

• Of the top five U.S. congressional districts by media spending on political advertising, four of them are in Texas (the fifth is in Oregon).

• What’s so special about Texas when it comes to ad spending on House races? There’s an easy, two-part answer that has to do with sheer size and timing. The state, with a population of 29.1 million, has 38 U.S. House districts—up from 36 in 2020, thanks to the 2020 U.S. Census. And it has an unusually front-loaded election cycle— with a primary that already happened on March 1, and a runoff slated for May 24 for races in which no candidate scored more than 50% of the vote in the primary.

• The more nuanced answer has to do with the temperature of Texas politics—and the national attention the Lone Star State has drawn over the past year thanks to the passage of controversial new laws related to voting and abortion.

• In theory, Texas is on its way to turning “purple”—i.e., it’s a red state that’s been shifting blue due to demographic trends—but as of today, 23 of Texas’ U.S. House seats are held by Republicans vs. 13 by Democrats. And regardless of how the slate of candidates from both parties shakes out after May 24, there is the additional complicating factor of recent redistricting: The formerly reliably blue 15th congressional district in Texas has been redrawn in such a way as to make a GOP win there in November all but certain. (The state’s new 37th and 38th congressional districts are in Austin and Houston, and are likely to go to, respectively, a Democrat and a Republican.)