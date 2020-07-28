Campaign Trail

Twitter temporarily suspends Donald Trump Jr.

The social media platform calls out the president’s eldest son for ‘sharing misinformation on COVID-19’
Published on July 28, 2020.
Donald Trump Jr.

Credit: Bloomberg News

Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended after the president’s eldest son shared a video of a group of people touting hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration last month revoked emergency use authorization for the drug after determining it may have deadly side effects, and the World Health Organization also said it would discontinue its own tests of hydroxychloroquine.

After an adviser to Trump Jr. reported the suspension, Twitter issued a statement saying the move was not permanent, but that the tweet “requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours.”

Republicans, including President Trump, have railed against social media and technology companies, saying that they’re biased against conservatives. Yesterday, Trump criticized Twitter for automated trends that portray him negatively, saying that its “ridiculous, illegal, and of course, very unfair!”

—Bloomberg News

