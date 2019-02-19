Watch Bernie Sanders trash Howard Schultz as a know-nothing billionaire who can afford a lot of TV ads

On today's "CBS This Morning," newly declared presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wasted no time dismissing one of his potential competitors: former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who recently announced he's considering a run for president. At the 3:31 mark in the segment above, when "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson brings up Schultz, Sanders immediately shifts into cranky-old-man mode as he paints Schultz as a know-nothing rich dude whose main qualification is that he can afford a lot of advertising:

Why are you quoting Howard Schultz? Because he's a billionaire. There are a lot of people I know personally who work hard for a living, who make forty, fifty thousand dollars a year, who know a lot more about politics than, with all due respect, does Mr. Schultz. But because we have a corrupt political system, anybody who's a billionaire, who can throw a lot of TV ads on television, suddenly becomes very, very credible.

First day on the campaign trail for Bernie and the gloves are already off? (By the way, watch the full segment from the start for his thoughts on the current occupant of the Oval Office.) This is going to get interesting fast, folks. Stay tuned to Ad Age's recurring coverage of politics from a marketing perspective—which we're starting up again right about now—at adage.com/campaigntrail.