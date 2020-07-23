Campaign Trail

Watch Colbert remake a fear-mongering Trump campaign ad with nothing but ‘Home Alone’ footage

Joe Biden has explicitly said ‘I don’t support defunding the police,’ but a current Trump ad pretends otherwise
By Simon Dumenco. Published on July 23, 2020.
Trump just demoted his campaign manager. Watch the weird personal attack ad that helped do him in

Where was Kevin McCallister when Trump needed him?

Credit: ‘Home Alone’ via ‘The Late Show’

On Wednesday night’s “The Late Show” (or “A Late Show,” as it’s been styled in its pandemic-era WFH incarnation) on CBS, Stephen Colbert deconstructed a current fear-mongering campaign ad from President Trump—and then served up an instant remake of the commercial using nothing but “Home Alone” footage.

The moment came as a part of the show’s opening monologue. (The video below is set to play just as Colbert introduces the Trump ad, but you can manually skip ahead to the 9:33 mark if the video doesn’t start at the right spot.) In the Trump ad, which Colbert plays in full, an elderly woman is shown watching TV alone when she hears a man trying to break into her house.

Along with ominous music, we hear an audio clip of Fox News host Sean Hannity falsely claiming that “Joe Biden is absolutely on board with defunding the police. Listen closely”­—and then we hear a disembodied, out-of-context clip of Biden saying “Yes, absolutely.”

The woman calls 911, but gets a recording—“I am sorry no one is here to answer your emergency call”—just as the intruder succeeds in crowbarring her front door open. The ad then ends with this on-screen tagline: “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

“Now, like a lot of scary movies,” Colbert says, “this ad is all make-believe, because as multiple news outlets, including Fox News, have fact-checked, Joe Biden did not call for defunding the police. And as Joe Biden said in a recent op-ed, ‘I don’t support defunding the police.’” (Read that op-ed, which was published by USA Today, here.) Colbert then has a little fun by repeatedly taking the same “Yes, absolutely” Biden clip the ad misused and finding novel misuses for it.

Closing out the monologue, Colbert adds, “I’m not even sure why they bothered using footage of that old lady in the first place. It turns out that entire ad can be recreated using just clips from the movie ‘Home Alone.’” As Joe Biden might say, “Yes, absolutely.”

Cue scenes of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) doing his thing.

Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

