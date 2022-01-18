Campaign Trail

Watch: U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in new campaign ad

The Democrat is hoping to unseat Democrat-turned-Republican John Kennedy, the junior U.S. senator from Louisiana
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 18, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
‘Fox News is helping kill Americans,’ says The Lincoln Project in new attack ad
20220118_37Seconds_3x2
Credit: Gary Chambers for Louisiana

Louisiana U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers definitely inhales.

In a new campaign ad titled “37 Seconds” (below), he’s shown lighting up, and then smoking, a marijuana blunt as he sits in an armchair incongruously placed in a grassy field.

In voiceover, we hear Chambers say,

Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana. Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws—over half of all drug arrests. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people. States waste $3.7 billion dollars enforcing marijuana laws every year. Most of the people police are arresting aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot—just like me.

 

Behind the rankings: Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021

Chambers is a Democrat who is hoping to unseat Democrat-turned-Republican John Kennedy, the junior U.S. senator from Louisiana.

Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Louisiana, though medicinal use was legalized in 2019. Last year, the possession of small amounts of cannabis (14 grams or less) was decriminalized in the state, meaning possession is now enforced by summons (with fines of up to $100) instead of arrest.

See all of Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

More from Ad Age
Why Uber’s CEO is apologizing to dogs
Jade Yan
YouTube scales back original series to invest in other areas
Behold the most vicious tweets from Wendy's 'National Roast Day'
Jon Springer

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

‘Fox News is helping kill Americans,’ says The Lincoln Project in new attack ad

‘Fox News is helping kill Americans,’ says The Lincoln Project in new attack ad
Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s epic, substance-free first campaign ad, ‘Caitlyn For California’

Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s epic, substance-free first campaign ad, ‘Caitlyn For California’
Watch: The Lincoln Project declares war on Rupert Murdoch and Fox News in new attack ad

Watch: The Lincoln Project declares war on Rupert Murdoch and Fox News in new attack ad
Watch The Lincoln Project’s data-driven viral video, plus a young poet’s instant fame by the numbers: Datacenter Weekly

Watch The Lincoln Project’s data-driven viral video, plus a young poet’s instant fame by the numbers: Datacenter Weekly
Time’s latest cover shows Biden in an Oval Office trashed by his predecessor

Time’s latest cover shows Biden in an Oval Office trashed by his predecessor
From ‘Mourning’ to ‘Morning’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s Inauguration Day video

From ‘Mourning’ to ‘Morning’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s Inauguration Day video
Watch James Corden's epic ‘Les Misérables’ spoof to mark Trump’s exit

Watch James Corden's epic ‘Les Misérables’ spoof to mark Trump’s exit
‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit

‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit