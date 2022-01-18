Watch: U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in new campaign ad

Louisiana U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers definitely inhales.
In a new campaign ad titled “37 Seconds” (below), he’s shown lighting up, and then smoking, a marijuana blunt as he sits in an armchair incongruously placed in a grassy field.
In voiceover, we hear Chambers say,
Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana. Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws—over half of all drug arrests. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people. States waste $3.7 billion dollars enforcing marijuana laws every year. Most of the people police are arresting aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot—just like me.