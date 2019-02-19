Watch 'Vision,' the first Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign ad

On today's "CBS This Morning," Bernie Sanders dismissed former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz—who recently announced he's considering a run for president—as, basically, a know-nothing billionaire whose main qualification for the highest office in the land is that he can buy a lot of TV ads (watch the segment here). No word yet on Sanders' TV-ad plan as he launches his own White House bid, but he's already out of the gate this morning with a stirring, nearly two-minute ad released on social media that ticks off key elements of his platform, including universal healthcare, free college tuition, combating climate change, campaign finance reform and more.

Along the way, we hear the junior U.S. Senator from Vermont in voice-over delivering stentorian soundbites from the campaign trail, such as "Nobody in America who works 40 hours a week should be living in poverty" and "Jobs and education, not jails and incarceration."

Two major employers—Amazon and Disney—get name-checked in the ad, as news coverage is cited that credits Sanders with succcessfully pressuring them to raise wages.

Early reviews of the ad from potential Sanders voters are coming in and they're pretty positive. Here's a take from Emma Vigeland, a correspondent and producer for The Young Turks, the left-leaning/progressive YouTube channel with more than 4 million subscribers:

This campaign launch ad is so perfectly Bernie.



No frills. No sappy story about his father or mother or pet fish.



Just straight policy. Just what he stands for. Just the proposals that he, personally, forced into the national discourse.https://t.co/sOE2NKSrGY — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 19, 2019

