A vintage springtime ad for stone fruit: Do I dare to eat a peach?

Do you smell that? Crack open a window, inhale deeply. Once your eyes stop leaking and the pollen-induced sneezing dies down, you can bask in the knowledge that spring is in the air. But wait, what's that other smell? The smell beneath the smell of spring? That's right, it's peaches! Not just any peaches! Cling peaches, delicately arranged in yellow half-moon shapes, nestled between slices of … ham? And avocado. And, uh, is that cheese? On a bed of lettuce.

Mmmm, tastes like rebirth.

This ad, which could be featured in the "'70s Dinner Party" pantheon of horrifying Instagram pics, is brought to you by the Cling Peach Advisory Board. Cling peaches are different from their freestone sisters in that the pit is not easily removed. It clings to the meat of the fruit. (What a fun sentence that was!) They're mostly used in canning. Also, "cling" rhymes with "spring," and that's pretty neat.

Today, the Cling Peach Advisory Board has a LinkedIn page (three followers). California Cling Peaches, which may or may not be a related body, has a spectacularly modern website on which you will not find the recipe for "salad spectacular," as featured in this ad from 1960. Nor will you find the recipe for "April gold parfait" or "sunshine salad mold." Which is too bad, because the latter is "glamorous yet so simple with lemon Jell-O and cling peaches."

What you will find on the California Cling Peaches website is the recipes for California Cling Peach & Tequila Ceviche and Gluten-Free California Cling Peach & Oat Crumble Muffins.

Not much has changed in cling-peach messaging in the intervening 60 years. Bright, natural, delicious. Shockingly, a 2013 study by the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture found canned peaches to be just as nutritious as fresh peaches. So dig in. "Suddenly it's spring," and that's just peachy as far as we're concerned.