12 buzzworthy executive departures of 2018

Credit: Bloomberg

This year, one big name after another headed for the door. Some executives were forced out, while others retired or left for bigger gigs. Then, of course, there was the saga of Sir Martin Sorrell, whose drama-filled WPP exit will resonate for years.

Antonio Lucio

Lucio was global chief marketing and communications officer at HP when he left to become Facebook's CMO. Repairing the battered social media company's image might be even harder than selling printers in 2019.

Scott Kauffman

The chairman and CEO of MDC Partners exited the struggling holding company, which later began exploring a potential sale. He remains on the board.

Tim Armstrong

Armstrong bolted Verizon-owned Oath, where he was CEO, when the division that owns Yahoo and AOL deprioritized its once ambitious ad business plans.

Bob Greenberg

The industry icon announced that he'll step down as R/GA's CEO in January, but he remains chairman at the agency he co-founded in 1977.

Chloe Gottlieb

Five months before Greenberg made his move, R/GA's U.S. co-creative chief Gottlieb left for Google to become its director of user experience.

Bozoma Saint John

Saint John left her role as Uber chief brand officer less than a year after joining the ride-hailing marketer from Apple Music. She took over as CMO of entertainment conglomerate Endeavor in June.

Rebecca Messina

On the heels of Saint John's departure, Uber picked Messina as its first global CMO. Messina left liquor marketer Beam Suntory, where she was global CMO, for the gig.

David Carey

Carey surprised employees at Hearst Magazines when he said goodbye to the role of president to become chairman, as well as a fellow at the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative.

Bob Sauerberg

Sauerberg will be on the move soon, as Condé Nast in late November launched a search for a CEO with global experience, noting that Sauerberg, the current CEO of Condé Nast U.S., will then exit.

Denise Morrison

As CEO of Campbell Soup Co., Morrison tried to overhaul the struggling soup king with acquisitions of fresh and healthy food brands. She left the company after those efforts failed to spark a financial turnaround.

Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's CEO retired from the food-and-drink giant, further depleting the ranks of female chiefs at Fortune 500 companies.

Martin Sorrell

Enough said.