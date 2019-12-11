7 ways marketers can succeed in 2020
In November more than 100 CMOs gathered for The CMO Club’s annual awards presentation in New York. Anne Finucane, vice chairman of Bank of America, was inducted into the CMO Hall of Fame. Forty other winners were honored for achievement in categories including innovation, creative and storytelling, content engagement and customer experience.
Many of these individuals have their sights on 2020 and the challenges ahead, including the presidential election. And most believe that success will be directly linked to internal strategic decisions and the quality of execution, as opposed to factors beyond their control. Here's what some of them said:
When they go low, brands go high
With political advertisers projected to spend anywhere from $6 billion to $10 billion in 2020, CMOs anticipate that gloom and divisiveness will permeate the ad space. In the face of negativity, brands don’t just see opportunity, they see responsibility. “Marketers will need to be focused on communicating the purpose and authentic value their brands stand for, to bring comfort and hope to consumers,” says Alicia Tillman, CMO of SAP. Andrea Brimmer, CMO of Ally, says, “Particularly in an election year, more than ever consumers will be looking to align with brands that reflect their personal belief system, are doing right in this world, and taking on important cultural issues.”
Talk about your reputation
Nerissa Sardi, VP of marketing for Galileo Learning, anticipates “more companies discovering and reporting on ROI tied to word-of-mouth and reputation,” while acknowledging “these elements have been traditionally hard to quantify, difficult to reverse if not actively managed.” Taking this sentiment a bit further, Emeka Ofodile, VP of sports marketing at ESPN, warns that “the day you forget about brand is the day your brand dies overnight,” and suggests that marketers “always be thinking long term and don't sacrifice long-term value for short-term results.”
Be bold or fold
David Gitter, CMO of the World Poker Tour, encouraged fellow CMOs to be bold in 2020 or risk losing a seat the table. “It’s not enough to tick the boxes,” Gitter says. “CEOs, boards and consumers expect brands to have a clear vision and purpose and to break through the clutter.” Cindy Donohue, EVP and CMO at Highmark Health, suggests that CMOs “start a movement by being the purpose-driven leader who helps employees personally connect to what your brand stands for and to find fulfillment.”
From B2B to B2C
Karen M. Jones, EVP & CMO for Ryder System, anticipates “the continued evolution of deep digital experiences and data insights used to surprise and delight.” Noting that Ryder’s “B2B customers clamor for B2C-like digital experiences,” Jones believes her customers “want to engage with brands that can provide value-added content and services to help them navigate the complexities of their job and industry.” If she’s right, 2020 could be punishing for B2B brands who fail to keep up.
Innovate from within
Laurence Schwartz, SVP and CMO at Aspen Technology, believes all CMOs need to “empower innovation from their grass roots” to find success. Noting that “new ideas need nurturing, otherwise they can easily get pushed aside with the million other things to do today,” Schwartz created a Shark Tank-like team “for everyone to pitch projects and secure additional funding from an ‘innovation budget.’ By supporting an employee-driven framework and just letting the team get on with it, we have ignited a ‘can do, will do’ attitude in all.” Leanne Marshall, CMO of Yoti, concurs. “Sometimes you’ve just got to let your team try things out.”
Get personal, but not too personal
Fred Neil, global head of engagement at Amazon Music, anticipates a “continued focus on personalization, both from a content and channel perspective.” At the same time, Hope Frank, CMO of Mocana, sees brands walking a tightrope in search of their digital Goldilocks “just right” experience. Frank says brands need to be “data-driven enough to deliver an excellent customer experience, yet not so data-savvy to abuse privacy and make ecommerce easy enough to shop on a click, yet not so easy to be a prime target for cyber attacks or hacks.”
An “and” not “or” world
Douwe Bergsma, most recently CMO of Georgia Pacific, sees a 2020 in which “The most successful businesses will renew their focus on nurturing the tree AND picking the fruits. They will nurture the tree by focusing on long-term brand building through purpose-driven innovation and experiences that emphasize the societal and emotional benefits," he says. "And they will pick the fruits by simultaneously focusing on short-term brand activation through data and tech-driven personalized digital experiences that emphasize the functional benefits and offers.”