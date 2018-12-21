9 biggest comebacks of 2018

Martin Sorrell at Stanford University in 2017. Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

"Don't call it a comeback," tennis star Serena Williams declared in a Chase commercial earlier this year, following the birth of her daughter. "I've been here for years. I'm rocking my peers." She was far from the only one back in the spotlight.

Alex Bogusky

Eight years ago, Bogusky bolted Crispin, Porter & Bogusky, the agency he helped found, and worked as a consumer advocate. But this summer, he returned to the agency, now renamed CPB, to serve as chief creative engineer.

NFL

The National Football League began reversing its declining ratings, with legacy prime-time packages seeing some of the biggest gains.

Comscore

Its business was paused due to a multiyear internal audit and shareholder lawsuits, but things are looking up: It has a new CEO, Bryan Wiener, and a new president, Sarah Hofstetter, was relisted on Nasdaq and debuted its first new product in years.

Martin Sorrell

Martin Sorrell stepped down as CEO of WPP in April following an internal investigation into misconduct and returned with S4 Capital. He's since acquired ad-tech firm MightyHive and Dutch company MediaMonks.

Microsoft

It pretty much missed the mobile revolution, but this year Microsoft's stock market valuation topped Apple's for the first time in eight years. It's revived its sleepy-PC image thanks to its investment in the cloud.

FAO Schwarz

The toy store shuttered its Fifth Avenue location three years ago, but the first holiday season without Toys R Us has given it an opportunity for a brick-and-mortar experience in Rockefeller Center.

Tiger Woods

The pro golfer won the Tour Championship in September for the first time in more than five years and his pay-per-view match with Phil Mickelson drew a meaningful audience.

Out-of-home advertising

Netflix bought billboards along the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and ads in gas stations, subway cars and sports arenas are resurging. Spending on out-of-home advertising is expected to reach a new high of $7.4 billion this year, up 3 percent from 2017, according to Magna projections.

The Democratic Party

Democrats flipped the House of Representatives in November in what was the highest voter turnout for midterm elections in modern history.