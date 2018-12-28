9 major account moves of 2018

Credit: iStock

We've lost count of which iteration of Mediapalooza it is.

Ford

Ford tapped BBDO as its lead global brand creative agency, a blow for incumbent WPP, which remains for media planning and more.

Volkswagen

WPP won Volkswagen's creative account in North America. Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch had held the account since 2009.

U.S. Army

Omnicom's DDB marches onto the roster of the Army. Incumbent McCann Worldgroup said it would be taking the matter of its dismissal from the review to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Papa John's

After Papa John's founder John Schnatter used the N-word during a training call, it went on to lose Laundry Service, Fallon, Olson Engage and Initiative. It's since tapped Havas Media, Endeavor Global Marketing and Powell Tate.

Campbell Soup Co.

The company selected Publicis Groupe to handle creative and media for many of its brands, marking the end of its relationship with BBDO.

GlaxoSmithKline

GSK consolidated its $1.7 billion global media buying assignment with Publicis Groupe. The review included Dentsu and two incumbents: Omnicom's PHD and WPP's GroupM.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton selected Dentsu Aegis Network to handle its media buying and planning in North America following a review, dethroning incumbent Havas Media.

Mars

Mars Inc. consolidated its global media buying and planning with GroupM's MediaCom.

J.M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co. announced a major marketing overhaul, with a new "Power of One" model that includes having Publicis Groupe run most of its work, an account the holding company won over WPP and IPG.