AB InBev buys booze brands and David&Goliath lands an insurance client: Marketer's Brief

As anyone who has ever spent time in California knows, few brands can beat In-N-Out when it comes to burger fan loyalty. But the chain fell to last place in a new french fry ranking. Below, find out who's not a fan of the fries and why the ranking is causing a stir. We also have news on a snowy new Taco Bell drive-thru that you silde, not drive, into. But first, some beer industry news that has nothing to do with corn syrup.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em:

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has struggled to grow sales amid stiff competition from spirits, now has several liquor brands to call its own. The brewer announced Wednesday the acquisition of Cutwater Spirits, a San Diego-based liquor marketer.

Cutwater's portfolio includes 14 spirit-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails including Vodka Mule, Spicy Bloody Mary and a line of vodka sodas. It also sells Old Grove Gin, Devil's Share whiskey, Three Sheets rum and Fugu vodka. AB InBev will park the brands in its Beyond Beer division, which, as the name suggests, represents the brewer's ambitions to diversify beyond the sluggish beer category. The division already houses Babe Rosé and HiBall, an organic energy drink the brewer bought in 2017.

Cookie Puss beer? Yup.

Speaking of alcohol, here's a brand mashup that will catch the eye of northeasterners. Carvel Ice Cream and Captain Lawrence Brewing have two limited-edition beers based on ice cream cakes, the ones with eyes made of cookies and a nose fashioned from an ice cream cone.

Cookie O' Puss Pastry Stout, brewed with Carvel chocolate crunchies, will be available along the East Coast starting Feb. 26. Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA, brewed with Carvel's vanilla ice cream, is only going to be available in New York to start because, the brands say, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates interstate beer sales, was closed during the government shutdown. They hope to have the beer in wider distribution later in the year to mark Carvel's 85th anniversary. And if that's a little too sweet, you can always wash it down with Cincinnati Chili Beer from Taft's Brewing Co. and Gold Star Chili.

D&G gets some insurance

Century-old Auto-Owners Insurance has tapped David&Goliath as its creative agency of record, without a review. Auto-Owners, which was founded in 1916, is planning a new brand anthem and campaign to roll out in the fourth quarter of this year. The work will span TV, radio, out-of-home, print and digital. Valorie McNeal, director, marketing and sales at the brand, noted David&Goliath's "challenger spirit" as a key reason the agency was awarded the work.

Esports deal of the week

Twitch, the live-streaming platform frequented by video-game players, has inked a deal with TeamLiquid to manage the esports groups' sales and facilitate the entry of brands into the esports space. TeamLiquid, whose players compete in "Fortnite" and "League of Legends" tournaments, also maintains a broadcast deal with Twitch.

Taco Bell slide-through

The newest drive-thru up north is actually for tubers, not for drivers. To promote the return of the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider, Taco Bell Canada will take orders at the top of a tubing hill at Horseshoe Resort, near Barrie, Ontario, on March 2. People will slide down and retrieve their orders from a take-out window at the bottom. The one-day tubing experience is set to be open for a few hours. Taco Bell Canada's more traditional locations get the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider back on Feb. 25.

Speaking of fast food...

Who knew one person's take on french fries could create such angst? The Los Angeles Times ran a ranking compiled by food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson. ICYMI, he says Five Guys fries are the best and put California's In-N-Out in last place. The lovers and haters, on both sides, quickly weighed in. The paper's own social media intern wasn't pleased:

hello I am the social media intern and have to share this but I totally dont agree with it. here are @lucaspeterson's fast food french fry power rankings https://t.co/ZeX79RNH15 — L.A. Times Food (@latimesfood) February 12, 2019

Even Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted his disagreement:

Respectfully disagree. In-N-Out fries do not belong in the lower left corner of this graph. https://t.co/lOA1hlIxsy — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 12, 2019

Wingstop takes flight

"Where Flavor Gets its Wings" is the tagline for Wingstop in its first campaign from Leo Burnett, which it hired in late 2018 for national marketing. The effort is the wing chain's largest national push to date, and includes ads featuring wings that fly, sort of.