CMO Strategy

ANA now ranking brands by environmental, social and governance impact

Index will change on a monthly basis
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Media exec Lou Paskalis leaves Bank of America

Campbell's is one of the top fast-moving consumer goods brands.

Credit: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Consumers and brand watchdogs have a new way to keep track of how brands are measuring up on their purpose-driven promises. The Association for National Advertisers today introduced a measurement tool, called the ESG Brand Perception Index, that ranks brands by environmental, social and governance impact.

The ANA worked with data science company Swayable to survey consumers on 400 brands, which were then ranked from 1 to 20 in seven categories: fast-moving consumer goods, health care, insurance, retail, finance, travel and entertainment. Consumers were asked questions around brand familiarity, purchase intent, environmental and social impact and trust in brand governance.

Overall, Amazon topped the retail category with a score of 75, which reflects how the brand has been delivering itself to customers and potential customers. Lowe’s was second in the retail category. Meanwhile, Welch’s and Campbell Soup topped the fast-movers category, Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Pfizer topped health care, and State Farm and Allstate topped insurance. Visa and Mastercard ranked high in finance, while Marriott and Southwest Airlines scored in the first two spots in travel. The index ranked Netflix and Discovery Channel above Disney and Hulu in entertainment.

Related articles
New Balance and Miller Lite team up with DDB for Father’s Day 'Shoezie': Agency Brief
Brian Bonilla
Big brands muscle out small ones on Amazon amid pandemic
Jack Neff

“The new ANA ESG Index will provide marketers with a valuable new tool to help them objectively gauge how their brands are being perceived by consumers, thereby becoming a crucial asset to growth,” ANA CEO Bob Liodice said in a statement.

The rankings, part of the ANA’s Center for Brand Purpose, will be updated monthly, according to an ANA spokesman.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Media exec Lou Paskalis leaves Bank of America

Media exec Lou Paskalis leaves Bank of America
The Week Ahead: Foot Locker drops new gender-neutral collection and Instagram hosts ‘Creator Week’

The Week Ahead: Foot Locker drops new gender-neutral collection and Instagram hosts ‘Creator Week’
Calm backs Naomi Osaka, plus Bud Light, Oreo unleash UFO marketing: Trending

Calm backs Naomi Osaka, plus Bud Light, Oreo unleash UFO marketing: Trending

Big brands muscle out small ones on Amazon amid pandemic

Big brands muscle out small ones on Amazon amid pandemic
Ford taps Gabrielle Union as it seeks diverse 'Maverick' truck customers

Ford taps Gabrielle Union as it seeks diverse 'Maverick' truck customers
Burger King enlists Paul Giamatti in chicken sandwich wars

Burger King enlists Paul Giamatti in chicken sandwich wars
Motel 6 taps into ‘economy movers’ in first work from Barkley

Motel 6 taps into ‘economy movers’ in first work from Barkley
How Naomi Osaka's French Open exit affects her sponsorship future

How Naomi Osaka's French Open exit affects her sponsorship future