ANA now ranking brands by environmental, social and governance impact
Consumers and brand watchdogs have a new way to keep track of how brands are measuring up on their purpose-driven promises. The Association for National Advertisers today introduced a measurement tool, called the ESG Brand Perception Index, that ranks brands by environmental, social and governance impact.
The ANA worked with data science company Swayable to survey consumers on 400 brands, which were then ranked from 1 to 20 in seven categories: fast-moving consumer goods, health care, insurance, retail, finance, travel and entertainment. Consumers were asked questions around brand familiarity, purchase intent, environmental and social impact and trust in brand governance.
Overall, Amazon topped the retail category with a score of 75, which reflects how the brand has been delivering itself to customers and potential customers. Lowe’s was second in the retail category. Meanwhile, Welch’s and Campbell Soup topped the fast-movers category, Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Pfizer topped health care, and State Farm and Allstate topped insurance. Visa and Mastercard ranked high in finance, while Marriott and Southwest Airlines scored in the first two spots in travel. The index ranked Netflix and Discovery Channel above Disney and Hulu in entertainment.
“The new ANA ESG Index will provide marketers with a valuable new tool to help them objectively gauge how their brands are being perceived by consumers, thereby becoming a crucial asset to growth,” ANA CEO Bob Liodice said in a statement.
The rankings, part of the ANA’s Center for Brand Purpose, will be updated monthly, according to an ANA spokesman.