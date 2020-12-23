Angry Orchard hard cider reframes ‘sweet’ in first campaign from Goodby Silverstein & Partners
When it comes to alcohol marketing, phrases like crisp, refreshing, smooth-drinking, full-bodied, and hoppy are often used. The word “sweet,” not so much—especially given its association with sugar, whose negative health connotations have been villainized over the years.
But in a new campaign, hard cider brand Angry Orchard is trying to reframe sweet as a positive attribute. It does so in two new ads by plugging the “naturally sweet” “real apples” that it uses as an ingredient. One spot shows a man emerging from an orchard, and every time he says sweet, it is bleeped as if it is a curse word, causing exasperation. The other ad shows two men using the ‘S’ word in front of their grandma, who joins in.
The ads mark the debut for the brand from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, which quietly added the cider to its portfolio in May. The win, which it landed without a review, came a few months after brand owner Boston Beer Co. awarded the Omnicom shop its Samuel Adams beer and Truly Hard Seltzer brands after a review. Boston Beer had most recently been handling Angry Orchard in-house with an assist from outside agency ISL.
In a statement about the Angry Orchard campaign, Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ Creative Director Kate Baynham said it is aimed at plugging the brand’s “perfect balance of crisp, refreshing sweetness while highlighting some of the hysteria around sw**t.” (The asterisks are hers.)
Boston Beer Chief Marketing Officer Lesya Lysyj added: “Angry Orchard’s new campaign isn’t shying away from sweet, a component of cider our drinkers know and love. Instead, we’re giving permission to drinkers, with help from a breakthrough mnemonic, to embrace the positive sweet attribute in Angry Orchard that brings bold, natural flavor made with the best, real ingredients.”
The brand’s sales have not been so sweet of late. While Boston Beer is thriving—thanks to the continued strength of Truly—Angry Orchard sales fell in the third quarter, the company reported, blaming the negative results on pandemic-induced bar and restaurant closures.
The Angry Orchard campaign will get TV support. The investment comes as the company’s overall marketing investments grow. It hiked spending on advertising, promotional and selling expenses by $11.5 million in the third-quarter compared with the previous-year quarter, “primarily due to increased investments in media and production, increased salaries and benefits costs and increased freight to distributors because of higher volumes,” it stated.