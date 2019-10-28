This app wants to know how much crap you're willing to share online
Into a world of digital oversharing, a microbial science company called Seed is launching a social media campaign for people to quite literally dump data—by sharing pictures of their excrement, hashtagged #GiveAShit.
No, it’s not meant to complete the loop that begins with Instagram photos of people’s meals. This is allegedly about science, aimed at improving gut health. And it’s also not just geared towards getting people to put their crap on social media. Pictures will go into a private database, directed to Seed.com/poop (best viewed from your phone, if at all) and analyzed by an artificial intelligence system.
Seed describes itself as a secure “ecosystem of scientists, activists, artists and educators” among others. Its research and innovation arm, SeedLabs, is joining Auggi, short for Augmented Gastroenterology, hoping to create the largest ever database of stool imagery, a pile 100,000 images deep.
Their social and earned-media campaign includes a smattering of paid posts and influencer marketing. Oren Aks, the former Jerry Media designer who became a hero for calling, well, bullshit on the fraudulent Fyre Festival in Hulu and Netflix documentaries about the fiasco, has provided some messaging and social-media advice, says Ara Katz, co-founder and co-CEO of Seed. Other influencers are to be announced as the campaign unfolds. But unlike Fyre, this is really happening. For better or worse.
“We met Auggi and thought it would be a really cool way to crowdsource this image set of poop to help train their AI, but also really de-stigmatize this very important topic that also happens to be a very important data point for our health,” Katz says. “Training the AI could really change the future for a lot of patients.”
Auggi co-founder David Hechuel says the research could help the roughly one-in-five people in the U.S. who suffer conditions that include irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, constipation, diarrhea and bloating.
Auggi ‘s AI system has been trained to date by analyzing clay models of feces. But as in most walks of life, the real thing is much better and will help develop algorithms accessible to researchers developing new therapies, predict patients’ gut symptoms and make intelligent recommendations that will improve their stool quality and overall health. It could lead to new digital biomarkers for health, earlier detection for diseases like colon cancer, or just analytics about how people digest various foods.
Auggi also automates a process in which researchers now look at real stool samples and compare them against something called the Bristol Stool Scale, classifying it from Type 1 to Type 7, which is about as fun as it sounds.