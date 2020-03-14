CMO Strategy

Axe puts new ad showing panic at basketball game on hiatus

Spot that launched new 'Don't Overthink It' campaign debuted on NBA broadcasts Monday and was to air during now-cancelled NCAA Tournament
By Jack Neff. Published on March 14, 2020.

The first spot in Axe’s “Don’t Overthink It” campaign couldn’t have come at a worse time, and now, like basketball, it’s on hiatus.

The ad from MullenLowe, Los Angeles, shows a guy imagining his stink has caused a panic in a basketball arena, prompting the crowd to flee as airplane-style oxygen masks drop down for people on the court. It first aired on National Basketball Association broadcasts Monday, two days before the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted fans to empty the arena when it was announced just before a game with the Oklahoma Thunder that was canceled.

The ad also was set to air on NCAA Tournament games, which were canceled the next day.

While the spot did run 29 times in all through March 13, also on Adult Swim and Comedy Network, per iSpot.tv, it’s going on break now.

“We’ve decided not to run ‘The Big Game’ spot at this time,” the Unilever brand said in a statement. “We are a sponsor of the NCAA Tournament, and this spot would have run during that time.”

 

 

 

 

Jack Neff
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

