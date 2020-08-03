CMO Strategy

Bankrupt XFL football league bought by group including The Rock

The $15 million deal could close around Aug. 21
Published on August 03, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Here’s a sneak peek at Beyond Meat’s first broadcast TV commercial
Credit: Composite images: Bloomberg LP

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will buy the assets of the bankrupt professional football league XFL as part of a group bid with RedBird Capital Partners and Dany Garcia, according to a statement Monday.

The group is paying $15 million for substantially all of the assets of Alpha Entertainment LLC, the parent company of the XFL, according to the statement. The sale is subject to bankruptcy court approval at a hearing Friday and may close around August 21.

“With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football,” Johnson said in the statement.

Alpha Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in April after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of the league’s first season.

-Bloomberg News

In this article:

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Here’s a sneak peek at Beyond Meat’s first broadcast TV commercial

Here’s a sneak peek at Beyond Meat’s first broadcast TV commercial

The Week Ahead: Disney, Nielsen, MDC report earnings and July jobs report arrives

The Week Ahead: Disney, Nielsen, MDC report earnings and July jobs report arrives

Bojangles revs up its brand with a new look and Dale Earnhardt Jr. ads

Bojangles revs up its brand with a new look and Dale Earnhardt Jr. ads
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Global group launches effort to focus on diversity deficit in U.K. advertising

Global group launches effort to focus on diversity deficit in U.K. advertising
Amazon’s reduced marketing and expanded grocery delivery business result in sales surge

Amazon’s reduced marketing and expanded grocery delivery business result in sales surge
Molson Coors boosts marketing as live sports return

Molson Coors boosts marketing as live sports return
Impossible Burger enters 2,100 Walmart stores across the U.S.

Impossible Burger enters 2,100 Walmart stores across the U.S.